Spacex, Perplexity Investor Glade Brook Raises $515 Million To Back AI And Space Startups

2025-07-22 08:12:57
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Glade Brook Capital Partners, a tech-focused investment firm known for backing companies like SpaceX and Perplexity, has raised $515 million in its fourth fund.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the Connecticut-based firm will continue targeting growth-stage investments in sectors including artificial intelligence, fintech, e-commerce, space, and defense. 

Founded in 2011, Glade Brook was an early investor in high-profile companies such as Uber Technologies (UBER) and Airbnb (ABNB), and has more recently participated in rounds for newer names like Perplexity, an AI-powered search startup.

