Lok Sabha Adjourned Again Rijiju Condemns Opposition's 'Double Standard'

Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day and will reconvene at 11:00 AM on July 23. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized the Opposition for disrupting proceedings despite demanding discussions. He called it 'double standards' and accused them of wasting public money by not letting the House function properly.

