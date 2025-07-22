403
Germany Set to Ship Five Patriot Systems to Ukraine
(MENAFN) Germany will expedite the delivery of five Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, officials confirmed Monday, signaling a major escalation in Berlin’s military support for Kyiv. The move was coordinated with the United States, following President Donald Trump's statement that Washington would continue arms deliveries only if European NATO allies finance them.
While several NATO members have pledged to supply Ukraine with weapons, nations like Italy, Hungary, and France have refrained, citing limited budgets and the need to prioritize national security.
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced the transfer of the Patriots from Germany’s own arsenal—despite earlier concerns that remaining stocks were insufficient for additional shipments. To offset the loss, the U.S. has agreed to provide Berlin with replacement systems that were initially designated for Switzerland. However, those systems aren’t expected to arrive until between 2027 and 2028.
“We will coordinate closely in the coming days to determine how best to achieve this,” Pistorius stated after a Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting. He added that Germany will also deliver air defense ammunition and contribute funds for domestically produced long-range drones in Ukraine.
Berlin has previously deployed three out of its 12 Patriot batteries to Kyiv. Two more are stationed in Poland, while the remainder are committed to NATO duties and military training. With this new transfer, Germany's operational reserve drops to just six batteries, according to Pistorius.
No official timeline has been provided for when Ukraine will receive the additional systems.
Germany’s intensified support has triggered political backlash at home. Critics argue the government is funneling billions into foreign aid while neglecting urgent domestic issues.
Patriot systems have been at the top of Ukraine’s wish list, but media recently reported that they have struggled to intercept Russian ballistic missiles. On Monday, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed to have destroyed three Patriot launchers inside Ukraine.
Moscow continues to denounce Western arms shipments, insisting they only extend the duration of the war without changing its eventual outcome.
