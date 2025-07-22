Kerala State Leverages Ribbon For Its Kerala Fiber Optic Network (KFON) Deployment

Project designed to support increased access and economic development with high-speed connectivity over 35,000 km network

PLANO, Texas, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN ), a global leader in real-time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions, today announced the successful completion of its long haul DWDM (Dense Wave Division Multiplexing) deployment for the KFON project in India's Kerala state. Ribbon is dedicated to to helping service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure operators around the globe modernize and secure their networks and services.

'We are setting up a state-wide core optical fiber network and providing connectivity to more than 30,000 government institutions, as well as offering free and subsidized Internet to disadvantaged citizens, with the aim of making Internet access a basic right for all," said Dr. Santhosh Babu IAS (Retd.), Managing Director of KFON. "Ribbon's proven expertise and advanced solutions were crucial in making this effort a reality."

"We're proud to be partnering with KFON on this significant initiative of the Government of Kerala aimed at delivering high speed affordable Internet as a basic citizen right," said Sajeet Shivashankaran, Senior Vice President, Ribbon India. "Our highly modular, powerful, versatile and secure solutions will enable them to easily accommodate the digital inclusion program's traffic growth and adopt new technologies, enabling new development opportunities for the state of Kerala's citizens, businesses, government offices, educational institutions, hospitals and more."

With Ribbon's Apollo suite of DWDM transport and OTN switching platforms deployed in its network, KFON has the capabilities to effectively meet its bandwidth needs. Additionally, Ribbon's Muse multilayer automation platform enables comprehensive network control, analysis, design and planning for KFON to maximize the value of their network investments and enhance operational efficiency.

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN ) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon, please visit rbbn .

About KFON

KFON is an audacious project of the Kerala Government aiming to obviate the digital divide. This project is to be a complementary infrastructure to the existing telecom ecosystem in the State. KFON is based on the principles of non-discriminatory treatment, as per the recommendations of TRAI, i.e., without any preferential treatment to any service provider or business segment. It essentially acts as an information super-highway through the creation of a robust core and middle-mile infrastructure. This network can be leveraged by any provider at any level of the business segment – TSP/ISP/MSO/LCO – to augment their connectivity gaps at their core network without the burden of stringent RoW and intensive CAPEX requirements. The networks created by these operators at the community level can then connect to KFON and deliver access and services to underserved areas that may otherwise be financially unattractive for mainstream providers. In due course, this model can lead the market forces to act and increase competition in providing better connectivity services to the citizens. The government can even explore delivering e-Governance services to citizens through such networks.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including those regarding the expected benefits from use of Ribbon Communication's products, are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

