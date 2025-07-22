ID Dataweb Named Best Cyber-Security Provider In 2025 Waters Rankings

CENTREVILLE, Va., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ID Dataweb , a leader in identity verification and digital trust, announced today that it has been named "Best Cyber-Security Provider" in the 2025 Waters Rankings , announced in a virtual event July 18. The prestigious win, determined exclusively by votes from WatersTechnology's global readership, recognizes organizations that deliver outstanding innovation, effectiveness, and client impact in the financial services technology sector.

ID Dataweb enables organizations to verify and authenticate the digital identities of their users with the highest level of assurance, while maintaining a seamless user experience. The company's platform is trusted by enterprises and government agencies alike to prevent account takeover, synthetic identity fraud, and account opening fraud across digital channels.

"Being named Best Cyber-Security Provider by WatersTechnology's readers is a tremendous honor and a testament to the transformative impact of our platform," said Dave Coxe, Co-founder and CEO of ID Dataweb. "As organizations globally continue to accelerate their digital-first strategies, establishing digital trust has never been more critical. This inclusion speaks to our commitment to providing the most secure, seamless and scalable identity verification and authentication capabilities in the industry."

The Waters Rankings are an annual awards program hosted by WatersTechnology that recognizes excellence across capital markets' most innovative technology and data solution providers. Winners are determined entirely by thousands of WatersTechnology's global readers across buy and sell sides. This year's program drew a highly competitive field of 351 entrants across 35 categories.

The inclusion in the 2025 Waters Rankings closely follows the ID Dataweb's recent naming as a "High Performer" in the G2 Grid® Report for Identity Verification , with top marks from users in the "easiest to do business with" and "users most likely to recommend" rankings. See the full reviews on the G2 site here .

About ID Dataweb

ID Dataweb provides cross-channel digital trust to prevent account takeover and account opening fraud. As organizations move towards 100% digital interactions with their users, they need to ensure that the digital person on the other end of the line is the physical person they expect, whether a customer, partner, or employee. ID Dataweb provides a frictionless yet highly-secure process to provide that digital trust with the user by verifying their identity to the highest level of assurance. For more information, visit iddataweb .

