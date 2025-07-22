Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Houthis launches new series of drone attacks on IDF army sites

2025-07-22 07:51:15
(MENAFN) Yemen's Houthi movement announced that it had launched a new series of drone strikes targeting several strategic and military locations within Israel.

According to televised remarks delivered by the group’s military spokesperson, the strikes were directed at multiple areas including Ben Gurion Airport, a "military target" in Tel Aviv, the port of Eilat, Ramon Airport, and a "vital target" situated near Ashdod.

"The operation was successful," he claimed, though no proof was presented to support the assertion. He stated that the attacks were conducted as a show of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and as a retaliatory measure following airstrikes by Israeli forces earlier that day on Yemen’s Hodeidah port.

The spokesperson also pledged ongoing strikes against Israel until, as he put it, "aggression on Gaza stops and blockade on Palestinians is lifted."

At the time of the statement, Israel had not issued any official response to the claims made by the Houthis.

These developments followed shortly after Israeli air raids struck the Hodeidah port in Yemen’s northwest, further escalating tensions in the region.

