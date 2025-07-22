403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Houthis launches new series of drone attacks on IDF army sites
(MENAFN) Yemen's Houthi movement announced that it had launched a new series of drone strikes targeting several strategic and military locations within Israel.
According to televised remarks delivered by the group’s military spokesperson, the strikes were directed at multiple areas including Ben Gurion Airport, a "military target" in Tel Aviv, the port of Eilat, Ramon Airport, and a "vital target" situated near Ashdod.
"The operation was successful," he claimed, though no proof was presented to support the assertion. He stated that the attacks were conducted as a show of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and as a retaliatory measure following airstrikes by Israeli forces earlier that day on Yemen’s Hodeidah port.
The spokesperson also pledged ongoing strikes against Israel until, as he put it, "aggression on Gaza stops and blockade on Palestinians is lifted."
At the time of the statement, Israel had not issued any official response to the claims made by the Houthis.
These developments followed shortly after Israeli air raids struck the Hodeidah port in Yemen’s northwest, further escalating tensions in the region.
According to televised remarks delivered by the group’s military spokesperson, the strikes were directed at multiple areas including Ben Gurion Airport, a "military target" in Tel Aviv, the port of Eilat, Ramon Airport, and a "vital target" situated near Ashdod.
"The operation was successful," he claimed, though no proof was presented to support the assertion. He stated that the attacks were conducted as a show of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and as a retaliatory measure following airstrikes by Israeli forces earlier that day on Yemen’s Hodeidah port.
The spokesperson also pledged ongoing strikes against Israel until, as he put it, "aggression on Gaza stops and blockade on Palestinians is lifted."
At the time of the statement, Israel had not issued any official response to the claims made by the Houthis.
These developments followed shortly after Israeli air raids struck the Hodeidah port in Yemen’s northwest, further escalating tensions in the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- Gamesquare Completes $5 Million Ethereum Purchase As Part Of $100 Million Treasury Strategy
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
CommentsNo comment