Kavi Global Proudly Announces SOC 2 Compliance For Kavi India, Strengthening Client Trust & Security.

With SOC 2 Type II certification, Kavi India ensures stronger data governance for clients in healthcare, manufacturing, and transport.

- Vimal Raj Arockiasamy, Senior Director of Intelligent Apps at Kavi GlobalBARRINGTON, IL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kavi Global is proud to announce that its India operations have achieved SOC 2 certification, underscoring the company's excellence in data security and governance.SOC 2 (Service Organization Control 2) is an independent audit framework that evaluates an organization's controls for security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.Kavi Global delivery centers underwent a thorough independent audit to earn the SOC 2 (Type II) report. The result is a comprehensive attestation of Kavi's data security posture.In today's environment, enterprises demand assurance that their analytics partners handle data with the utmost care. Achieving SOC 2 compliance provides clients with peace of mind.For healthcare providers, manufacturers, and transportation companies handling sensitive information, Kavi's SOC 2 certification provides an additional layer of confidence."Security is more than a feature-it's how we build trust," said Vimal Raj Arockiasamy, Senior Director of Intelligent Apps at Kavi Global“SOC 2 compliance demonstrates our commitment to security, availability, and confidentiality-proving that we don't just promise trust, we validate it,” said Ganesan Deivasigamani, Director of Technology Enabled Services at Kavi India.Client Benefits:Enterprise-Grade Data Protection:.Strengthened data privacy controls and audit-ready frameworks..Simplified adherence to global compliance standards.Unwavering Confidence:.Assurance in Kavi's cloud security protocols and IT governance..By meeting SOC 2's stringent requirements, Kavi Global has fortified its ability to protect and manage critical client data..This achievement aligns with the company's ongoing global expansion, further solidifying its position as a trusted partner for organizations in highly regulated sectors.About Kavi Global:Kavi Global is a pure-play data analytics and AI company that accelerates digital transformation for clients while upholding the highest standards of data governance. Serving industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, and transportation, Kavi Global delivers solutions and services with a steadfast commitment to security and compliance.For More Information:

Naomi Kaduwela

Head of Kavi Labs & Value Engineering, Kavi Global

+1 312-438-7687

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.