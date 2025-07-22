Latitude Partners With AMPECO To Deploy 10,000+ EV Charging Points Across Italy

BOLOGNA, ITALY, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Latitude, an Italian energy technology company with 12 years of experience in renewable energy and asset management, today announced a strategic partnership with AMPECO, a leading EV charging software management platform provider, to transform EV charging infrastructure across Italy with a comprehensive ESG-driven solution. The partnership targets deploying 10,000 charging points within five years under Latitude's new e-mobility brand ELEVEN, with all charging stations powered exclusively by certified green energy sourced through the company's renewable energy portfolio.

Backed by €2 million in secured funding for initial operations and strategic partnerships with major Italian energy consumers, Latitude combines deep renewable energy expertise with a solid financial foundation to address critical reliability challenges in Italy's emerging EV market while advancing the transition to sustainable e-mobility infrastructure.

The collaboration combines Latitude's extensive energy expertise with AMPECO's comprehensive EV charging management platform to deliver consistent uptime and superior EV driver experiences. Latitude will initially operate as an e-Mobility Service Provider (eMSP) partnering with leading regional networks, before expanding into Charge Point Operator (CPO) services, focusing on highly potential enterprise employee charging and destination locations. The partnership will also enable seamless integration with the best roaming hubs, enhancing interoperability across fast and ultra fast charging networks.

"We already navigated a similar technical progress with solar energy in Italy 20 years ago, facing significant market resistance that we successfully overcame. Now we're applying that experience to electric mobility, leveraging our renewable energy expertise to provide truly sustainable charging solutions," said Franco Valentini, General Manager at Latitude. "AMPECO's platform gives us the reliability and flexibility we need to scale efficiently while maintaining our commitment to operational excellence."

The AMPECO platform addresses critical reliability challenges that plague the Italian EV charging market. Through AMPECO's comprehensive capabilities, including real-time monitoring with instant alerts, remote diagnostics that resolve 70-80% of issues automatically, and advanced analytics for proactive customer support, Latitude can ensure the reliable charging experiences that Italian EV drivers currently lack.

Latitude and AMPECO partnership extends beyond software provision to include strategic guidance and support, demonstrating a mutual commitment to sustainable growth rather than short-term transactions. Both companies share a vision for innovation, with AMPECO's advanced AI-powered issue detection capabilities complementing Latitude's own artificial intelligence initiatives to create truly intelligent charging infrastructure.

"Latitude exemplifies the forward-thinking companies driving change in Europe's EV charging landscape," said Orlin Radev, CEO at AMPECO. "Their deep renewable energy expertise combined with their focus on reliability and driver experience aligns perfectly with our mission to provide flexible, scalable software for successful EV charging operations. We're proud to support their ambitious growth with our hardware-agnostic platform."

Latitude and AMPECO demonstrate how combining an advanced EV charging software platform and branded mobile app with deep renewable energy expertise can accelerate the transition to sustainable e-mobility transportation while delivering superior experiences for EV drivers.

About AMPECO

AMPECO enables large-scale EV charging providers to launch and scale their business operations under their brand. The company offers a white-label and hardware-agnostic EV charging management platform to cover all EV charging business cases. It has a comprehensive out-of-the-box feature set that allows quick go-to-market while providing unmatched flexibility and extensibility via API to enable businesses to build their differentiators. AMPECO supports more than 170 charging network operators in over 65 countries. It has been globally recognized by Frost & Sullivan, Financial Times, Forbes, Deloitte, and PwC for its technological product innovation and strategic business development.

About Latitude

Latitude is a specialised Italian energy solutions company with over a decade of expertise in renewable energy and asset management, serving major energy consumers throughout Italy. The company is now expanding its operations to include electric vehicle charging infrastructure under its e-mobility brand, ELEVEN. By leveraging its extensive experience in renewable energy, Latitude aims to deliver sustainable and reliable EV charging solutions. A member of the group that includes GreenGo, a prominent Italian Independent Power Producer committed to the country's energy transition supported by EIFELL Investment Group, Latitude combines its established knowledge of the energy market with innovative EV charging technologies to accelerate the shift towards sustainable mobility in Italy.

