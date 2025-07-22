403
Torrential Rains Trigger Landslides in Jammu, Kashmir
(MENAFN) Intense rainfall lashed various regions of Jammu and Kashmir near the Line of Control (LoC), causing sudden floods and landslides that damaged infrastructure and tragically claimed the life of a young student, according to officials who spoke to a news agency on Tuesday.
The mountainous areas of Rajouri and Poonch experienced overflowing rivers and streams, which submerged low-lying zones, swept away vehicles, and harmed several buildings.
Vikas Kundal, a senior administrative officer in Poonch, reported that a landslide struck a school, resulting in the death of one student and injuries to at least 23 others.
“We are taking every possible measure to safeguard lives and have advised people from low-lying areas to move to safe places in view of the risk of flash floods,” Kundal informed the news agency.
“We have deployed teams of emergency and relief, including medical teams, to reach affected areas.”
Meanwhile, in nearby Rajouri, local officials shut down schools due to the escalating threat from rising water levels in the Dharhali and Saktoh rivers.
Authorities have declared a red alert in 12 districts — Kathua, Samba, Udhampur, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Reasi, Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch, Baramulla, and Anantnag — citing predictions of heavy rain and an increased likelihood of flash flooding, officials confirmed.
The Indian Meteorological Department based in Srinagar had earlier warned that from July 21 to 24, the region would likely face severe rainfall, raising the chances of both flooding and landslides.
