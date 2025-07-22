403
Trump Blames Former Presidents for 2016 Russia Probe Crime
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has launched sharp accusations against former President Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Hillary Clinton, claiming they orchestrated the “crime of the century” by inventing the Russia interference probe to discredit his 2016 election victory.
“Obama himself manufactured the Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX. Crooked Hillary, Sleepy Joe, and numerous others participated in this, THE CRIME OF THE CENTURY!” Trump declared on Truth Social Monday.
“Irrefutable EVIDENCE. A major threat to our country!!!” he added.
Trump’s explosive statements follow a criminal referral submitted to the U.S. Department of Justice by former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard. In her referral, Gabbard accuses top Obama-era officials of plotting a “treasonous conspiracy” to sabotage Trump’s presidential win and undermine faith in the democratic process.
In a statement issued Friday, Gabbard alleged that Obama and his national security team "laid the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup against" Trump. She asserted that officials fabricated intelligence suggesting Russian interference to discredit the legitimacy of the 2016 election, in which Trump defeated then–Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
According to Gabbard, senior Obama administration figures disseminated false information to outlets, claiming Russia had employed cyber operations to meddle in the election outcome.
In the wake of the document release, Trump also shared a video compilation on Truth Social featuring Democratic leaders stating, “No one is above the law,” which ends with an AI-generated video showing Obama being arrested in the Oval Office.
