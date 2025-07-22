Slovenian Army Holds Road Cycling Championship On Pokljuka (PHOTO)
One hundred members of the Slovenian Army participated in the championship, competing over a 15.7-kilometer course with an elevation gain of 721 meters. In the men's overall competition, Jaroslav Kovačič took first place, followed by Luka Sagadin and Kristjan Pesjak. Among the women, the winner was Mateja Šimic, with Mojca Flerin Drevenšek finishing second and Petra Prebeg third. In the team classification, the men's competition was won by members of the 15th Air Force and Air Defense Brigade, while the women's title went to the Military Medical Unit team.
The awards were presented by Lieutenant Colonel Bojan Kovič, commander of the Sports Unit of the Slovenian Army, who congratulated the winners both individually and as teams.
