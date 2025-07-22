Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: THESE 6 New Actors Joining Tulsi-Mihir's Virani Family Drama

Ekta Kapoor returns with 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2', featuring Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay, and six new actors joining the cast. Here's who they are and their roles.

If reports are to be believed, Rohit Suchanti is going to play an important role in 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2'. It is being claimed that he will be seen in the role of Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay's son in the show and his character's name will be Angad Virani.

Pari Virani, daughter of Tulsi Virani (Smriti Irani) and Mihir Virani (Amar Upadhyay), is going to be an important character in this show. If reports are to be believed, Shagun Sharma will be seen in this role.

A romantic angle has been included in 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2'. It will feature the love story of Angad Virani i.e., Rohit Suchanti, and Tanisha Mehta will be seen in the role of his girlfriend, Vrinda Patel.

It is being said that Aman Gandhi will be seen playing the role of Hrithik Virani, the second son of Tulsi Virani and Mihir Virani in the show.

So far, the details about Ankit Bhatia's role have not been revealed. But reports say that his character's name in 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' will be Vardaan Patel.

If reports are to be believed, Prachi Singh will be seen playing the role of Anandi Patel in the Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay starrer show. However, not much information about her character has been revealed yet.