Canned Tuna Market Size Expected To Reach USD 45.17 Bn By 2034 Amid Rising Demand For Protein-Rich, Health-Conscious Foods

According to Precedence Research, the global canned tuna market size has been calculated at USD 34.58 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 45.17 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 3% from 2025 to 2034. The growing consumer demand for protein-rich foods and increasing awareness about tuna's health benefits drive the market growth. In terms of revenue, the worldwide canned tuna market surpassed USD 33.41 billion in 2024 and is projected to rise from USD 34.58 billion in 2025 to 42.82 billion by 2032. With the surge in health-conscious eating, a rise in sustainable seafood sourcing, and the booming convenience food sector, the global canned tuna market is swimming into a new era of innovation and consumer engagement.

The canned tuna market size reached USD 33.41 billion in 2024.

It is projected to surpass USD 45.17 billion by 2034.

The market is growing at a CAGR of 3% (2025-2034).

Europe accounted for the largest market share of 41.65% in 2024.

Middle East & Africa is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

The U.S. canned tuna market size has been calculated at USD 3.19 billion in 2025.

By type, the ready-to-cook segment is expanding at a significant CAGR between 2025 and 2034. By tuna species, the skip jack segment held the major market share of 61.65% in 2024. Top Exporters of Canned Tuna in the World

Country Name Export in Shipments Vietnam 12544 Ecuador 8695 United States 8233



Canned tuna is packed in different mediums like water, oil, and brine. It is an excellent source of vitamin D , B12, protein , and omega-3 fatty acids . Canned tuna helps in weight loss by reducing cravings. It has a stable shelf life and is very convenient for quick meals.

Canned Tuna Market Overview:

The global canned tuna market has witnessed steady growth over the past decade, driven by rising demand for convenient, protein-rich, and shelf-stable food products. Canned tuna offers high nutritional value with minimal preparation, making it a popular choice for busy consumers. Tuna is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, lean protein, and vitamins, appealing to health-conscious buyers. Manufacturers are diversifying product offerings with flavored varieties, low-sodium options, and organic tuna , as well as eco-friendly packaging to attract wider demographics.

Shifting Consumer Preferences

Modern consumers are favoring single-serve, low-sodium, and flavored options aligned with healthy snacking habits. Millennials and Gen Z are driving demand for ethically sourced seafood, while older demographics prioritize value and protein intake. Keto-friendly labeling and high-protein diets have boosted tuna's positioning in fitness and wellness categories.

What are the Different Types of Tuna?

Tuna Description Skipjack Tuna Small Size Dark in Color Lower Mercury Content Good Source of Omega-3 Fatty Acids and Protein Antioxidant Properties Albacore Tuna Light flesh Very Mild Flavor Larger Chunks Excellent Protein Source Available White to Pale Pink Color Moderate Fat Content Yellowfin Tuna Pale Pink in Color Mild in Flavor Found in Steak and Sushi Premium Price High in Protein Low Saturated Fats Bigeye Tuna Large and Stout Bright and Firm Meat Loads of Flavor Bluefin Tuna Found in High-End Restaurants Price of Single Piece from $20 to $200 Rich in Flavor High-Quality Protein Low-Calorie Content



Canned Tuna Market Opportunity

What is the Opportunity for the Canned Tuna Market?

The Growing Expansion of E-commerce

The growing expansion of e-commerce platforms in various regions unlocks an opportunity for the market. The growing consumer preference for online grocery shopping and increasing food delivery services fuels the adoption of canned tuna. The busy schedules of individuals give preference to online ordering of canned tuna for its nutritional benefits. The targeted advertising and promotions on the e-commerce platforms and the availability of subscription-based services increase demand for canned tuna products.

The availability of sustainably sourced varieties, flavored tuna, and premium options helps the market growth. The growing remote areas demand for canned tuna increases sales of e-commerce. The availability of various brands of canned tuna online and easy browsing increases the purchase of canned tuna. The direct-to-consumer approach of e-commerce increases sales of canned tuna on e-commerce platforms. The growing expansion of e-commerce creates an opportunity for the growth of the canned tuna market.

Future Trends to Watch in the Canned Tuna Market

The market is likely to witness tech-driven innovation including blockchain-powered traceability, AI-based demand forecasting, and customized flavor packs based on regional palates. Plant-based tuna alternatives and functional canned tuna with added nutrients (e.g., calcium, collagen) may carve niche demand.

Canned Tuna Market Challenges:

What are the Challenges of the Canned Tuna Market?



Raw Materials Cost Volatility:- With the several benefits of canned tuna, the fluctuating cost of raw materials restricts the market growth. Factors like weather conditions, economic conditions, supply & demand, and fishing regulations are responsible for raw materials cost volatility. The economic conditions, like currency fluctuations, inflation, and many more increase the raw materials costs. Factors like changing fishing quotas, overfishing, and climate change are responsible for fluctuating costs. The raw materials cost volatility hampers the growth of the canned tuna market.

Growth in Plant-Based Alternatives:- Despite several advantages of canned tuna, rapid growth in plant-based alternatives limits the expansion of the market. The growing shift towards vegetarianism and veganism increases the focus on the development of plant-based tuna. The growing consumer demand for cruelty-free food products fuels demand for plant-based products. The growth in plant-based alternatives hampers the canned tuna market's growth.

Sustainability and ESG Trends in Canned Tuna

Sustainability is shaping consumer preferences and regulatory landscapes. MSC-certified tuna, dolphin-safe practices, and reduced bycatch methods are gaining traction. ESG metrics such as traceability, community-based fisheries, and low-carbon packaging are increasingly critical in procurement decisions across the value chain.

Canned Tuna Market Report Coverage:

Report Attributes Key Statistics Market Size in 2024 USD 33.41 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 34.58 Billion Market Size in 2030 USD 40.47 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 42.82 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 45.17 Billion CAGR (2025-2034) 3% Base Year 2024 Forecast Years 2025 to 2034 Historic Years 2020 to 2023 Key Growth Drivers Rising demand for ready-to-eat seafood, health-conscious diets, global shelf-stable food trends Challenges Sustainability concerns, fluctuating raw material prices, regulatory limits Competitive Landscape Highly fragmented with key players focusing on eco-labels and supply chain efficiency Segments Covered Tuna Species, Type, and Regions Tuna Species Skip jack, Yellowfin, Albacore, Others Type Ready-To-Eat, Ready-To-Cook Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Canned Tuna Market Regional Analysis:

How Big is the Europe Canned Tuna Market Size?

According to Precedence Research, the Europe canned tuna market size is expected to hit USD 18.60 billion by 2034, increasing from USD 14.39 billion in 2025. The market is growing at a CAGR of 2.90% from 2025 to 2034.

How Europe Dominated the Canned Tuna Market?

Europe dominated the canned tuna market in 2024. The high consumption of seafood in the region increases demand for canned tuna. The strong presence of the tuna processing industry in countries like Italy and Spain helps the market growth. The consumers' focus on ethically and sustainably sourced products fuels demand for canned tuna.

The growing demand for ready-to-eat meals and the presence of advanced processing facilities increase the demand for canned tuna. The presence of key players like Conservas Ortiz and Group Albacora drives the overall growth of the market.

What Factors Make European Countries Largest Contributors for Canned Tuna?



High Per Capita Consumption: Southern European countries like Spain, Italy, and Portugal have some of the highest canned tuna consumption rates in the world, driven by traditional Mediterranean diets.

Rising Demand for Healthy & Convenient Foods: European consumers are increasingly opting for protein-rich, low-fat foods , making canned tuna a staple in health-conscious meal planning.

Sustainability-Driven Purchases: EU consumers prioritize sustainably sourced tuna (e.g., MSC-certified, dolphin-safe), prompting brands to reformulate offerings and enhance traceability.

Private Label Growth: Supermarket chains across Europe are expanding private label tuna products , making canned tuna more affordable and boosting volume sales.

Innovative Product Launches: Companies are introducing value-added products such as flavored tuna, ready-to-eat meals, and snack-size portions tailored to modern lifestyles. Trade & Import Support: Europe remains a major importer of canned tuna , especially from countries like Ecuador, the Philippines, and Thailand , benefiting from favorable EU trade agreements .

Why is Asia Pacific a Critical Player in the Global Canned Tuna Market?

Asia Pacific is expected to witness consistent growth owing to rising urbanization, increasing working-class population, and a long-standing cultural preference for seafood. Countries like Thailand and the Philippines are not only major exporters but also seeing growth in domestic consumption. India's canned food sector, supported by rising modern trade and food delivery platforms, adds further momentum.



Why is North America the Fastest-Growing in the Canned Tuna Market?

North America is significantly growing in the canned tuna market. The growing consumer preference for protein-rich foods increases demand for canned tuna. The increasing demand for ready-to-eat meals helps the market growth. The increasing health consciousness among consumers fuels demand for canned tuna. The increasing expansion of e-commerce platforms and the retail availability of canned tuna support the overall growth of the market.

How Big is the U.S. Canned Tuna Market Size?

The U.S. canned tuna market size is valued at USD 3.19 billion in 2025 and is estimated to touch over USD 3.99 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 2.50% from 2025 to 2034.

U.S. Canned Tuna Market Highlights:



The flavored segment dominated the market in 2024.

The B2C segment held the major market share in 2024.

The direct sales segment contributed the highest market share in 2024. The skip jack segment accounted for the largest market in 2024.

The U.S. canned tuna market is a significant segment within the country's broader seafood industry, valued for its convenience, affordability, and nutritional profile. As of 2025, the market continues to gain traction, supported by shifting consumer preferences toward protein-rich, ready-to-eat foods. With growing awareness of heart health, weight management, and lean protein consumption, canned tuna has become a staple in American households, foodservice outlets, and institutional kitchens. The demand is further boosted by the expanding working-class population seeking convenient meal options that align with their busy lifestyles.

The market is primarily segmented by species type , with Skipjack and Yellowfin tuna dominating shelves due to their favorable taste and cost-effectiveness. In terms of product type, canned tuna in oil remains popular for its richer flavor, while tuna in water appeals to health-conscious consumers monitoring their fat intake. Canned tuna in brine also holds a considerable share among traditional consumers. Additionally, the market sees growth in BPA-free packaging , easy-open lids , and sustainable tuna sourcing as consumers become more environmentally and ethically conscious.

From a distribution channel perspective , supermarkets and hypermarkets remain the leading sales avenues, though online grocery platforms are quickly rising , driven by the digital shopping boom and subscription-based seafood delivery services. Retailers are responding to this trend by enhancing product visibility, bundling offers, and offering private-label alternatives to meet demand across income groups.

Regionally, while demand is widespread across the U.S., coastal states like California, Florida, and New York lead the market, influenced by cultural seafood preferences and higher health awareness. The presence of major industry players such as Bumble Bee Foods, StarKist Co., and Chicken of the Sea ensures consistent product availability, competitive pricing, and ongoing innovation in product offerings.

However, the market faces challenges, particularly around sustainability , overfishing concerns , and rising raw material prices . Regulatory scrutiny related to mercury content and eco-labeling is pushing manufacturers to adopt traceability and sustainable fishing practices. Looking ahead, the U.S. canned tuna market is expected to remain stable, with modest growth driven by evolving consumer habits, product diversification, and stronger commitments to ethical sourcing.

Global Canned Tuna Market Segmentations Analysis:

Tuna Species Analysis:

How Did Skipjack Segment Dominated the Canned Tuna Market?

The skipjack segment dominated the canned tuna market in 2024 due to the increasing consumer preference for health benefits and mild flavor. The increasing demand across culinary applications like salads, pasta, sandwiches, and casseroles fuels demand for skipjack, helping in the market growth.

Skipjack is found in subtropical and tropical waters in large quantities. It is budget budget-friendly product and consists of a slightly meaty flavor. The increasing focus on sustainable fishing and growing regular consumption drives the overall market growth.

Also Read@ Quick Bites, Big Business: Inside the Global Fast Casual Restaurant Boom

Why Yellowfin Tuna Demand is Growing?

The yellowfin segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for dishes like gourmet meals and sushi that fuels demand for yellowfin tuna. The rising consumer focus on sustainably sourced seafood helps the market growth.

Yellowfin tuna is an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids & lean protein and consists of a firm texture. It is slightly sweet in flavor and has a meaty texture. The growing availability of yellowfin tuna in supermarkets and hypermarkets supports the overall growth of the market.

Also Read@ Milk Protein Market Set to Soar with Rising Health Consciousness and Nutritional Innovation

Type Analysis:

How did Ready-to-Eat Segment Lead the Canned Tuna Market?

The ready-to-eat segment dominated the canned tuna market in 2024 owing to the rising availability across easy-to-access supermarkets and hypermarkets. The limited time for meal preparations and cooking increases demand for ready-to-eat canned tuna.

The busy lifestyles and the growing number of dual-income households help the market growth. The increasing demand for on-the-go consumption, quick meals, and snacks fuels demand for ready-to-eat canned tuna. The growing number of single-person households and the versatility of canned tuna drive the overall growth of the market.

Also Read@ Ready-to-Eat Revolution: Exploring the Processed Snacks Market

Why Ready-to-Cook is the Fastest Growing in the Canned Tuna Market?

The ready-to-cook segment is growing significantly in the market owing to the increasing demand for easy and quick meal options fuels demand for ready-to-cook canned tuna. The growing consumer awareness about eating healthy and nutritious food increases demand for ready-to-cook canned tuna.

The increasing consumer focus on eliminating marinating, cooking, and defrosting increases demand for ready-to-cook canned tuna. The expansion of e-commerce platforms fuels the adoption of ready-to-cook canned tuna. The growing working individuals and busy schedules support the overall growth of the market.

Canned Tuna Market Top Companies



Thai Union Group PCL

Frinsa del Noroeste SA

Jealsa Rianxeira SA

Century Pacific Food, Inc.

Golden Prize Canning Co. Ltd.

Albacora S.A.

American Tuna, Inc.

Wild Planet Foods, Inc.

Ocean Brands GP (The Jim Pattison Group) C.F. Fishery Co., Ltd (Bumble Bee Foods, LLC)

“Leading players are intensifying efforts around sustainable fishing, recyclable packaging, and product diversification. Thai Union, for instance, has ramped up its eco-label certifications, while Wild Planet is targeting clean-label snack innovation. Strategic collaborations and direct-to-consumer initiatives are becoming central to market positioning.”

Canned Tuna Market Recent Developments:

In December 2024, Oman's Simak launched its first canned tuna consumer products. The new facility can produce annually 100 million cans and offers high-quality canned fish products. The products are available in supermarkets in Oman. (Source: )

In January 2023, Vgarden Ltd launched vegan canned tuna made from sunflower oil and pea protein. The product is scalable, sustainable, clean-label, and affordable. The product is available in food service sectors and retail stores. (Source: )

In August 2024, Wild Planet Collaborated with Simple Mills & Chosen Foods to launch a limited edition of wild tuna snack packs. The packs are available on the Wild Planet official website for $5. (Source: )

Canned Tuna Market Segments Covered in the Report

By Tuna Species



Skip Jack

Yellowfin Others



By Type



Ready-To-Eat Ready-To-Cook

By Region



North America





U.S.

Canada



Europe





Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Denmark

Norway



Asia Pacific





China



Japan



India



South Korea

Thailand



Latin America





Brazil



Mexico

Argentina



Middle East & Africa





South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia Kuwait



Thanks for reading you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

