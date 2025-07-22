Target Announces Back-To-School-Idays Savings Event With Deals On New Must-Have School Items

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Getting ready for a new school year should be an exciting time for families. That's why I'm proud of the way the Target team has leaned in to create an experience that's fun, stylish and affordable," said, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Target. "With great deals on essentials, fun personalization events in hundreds of stores and even more savings for Target Circle members, we're ready to help families everywhere get the new school year off to a great start."

Top "Back-to-School-idays" deals

With the "Back-to-School-idays" event, Target is providing incredible value and a huge array of deals on must-haves for heading back to class. Some of the top deals include:



25% off select kids' apparel, including tees, tanks, shorts, uniforms, activewear, leggings and polos

30% off select kids' shoes

30% off backpacks from All in Motion and Cat & Jack

20% off select Bentgo and Thermos lunch items

20% off Hanes socks and underwear

Buy one, get one 25% off BIC and Pilot products with Target Circle Spend $50 on home care (including up&up classroom essentials, cleaning wipes and more), get a $15 Target GiftCard with Target Circle

And as previously announced, Target is holding 2024 prices on its list of 20 must-have supplies - still adding up to a total of less than $20 - and last year's top-selling $5 backpack. The retailer is also offering over 1,000 items under $5, including $0.25 crayons and glue sticks, $2 water bottles and $5 wired headphones.

In-store personalization station events return

Target is turning back-to-school shopping into a celebration of personal style with the return of guest-favorite personalization stations. Shoppers of all ages can customize school and dorm essentials - from backpacks and lunchboxes to towels and pillows - with embroidery, patches and more.1 Due to the popularity of last year's events, and guests' requests for more, personalization station events will be held in nearly 500 stores - double the number of stores compared to last year. Target will host 100 college-focused events in stores July 26 and 400 events celebrating back-to-school style Aug. 2-3.

During the events, shoppers can also enjoy:



Exclusive giveaways like shoelace kits, school-themed patches and monogrammed bath wraps1 Tech demos in select stores featuring the latest Heyday headphones and curated playlists

These fun in-store experiences are designed to help students express their unique style and kick off the school year with creativity and confidence.

More ways to save on back-to-school shopping at Target

Target is providing additional ways to save during the back-to-school season and beyond, including:



Tax-free weekends : Target will participate in all state sales-tax holidays, offering additional savings where applicable.

Target Circle deals: Target Circle , the retailer's free-to-join loyalty program, offers its members year-round benefits like exclusive partner perks with Ulta Beauty and Apple, customized bonuses to earn Target Circle Rewards and personalized savings like a 5% off birthday gift. Verified college students can enjoy a one-time 20% off storewide discount with Target Circle through Sept. 27, and verified teachers can take advantage of a one-time 20% off storewide discount with Target Circle from July 20-Aug. 30. Target Circle 360 perks: When guests join Target Circle 360 , the retailer's paid membership program, they receive exclusive benefits like unlimited same-day delivery in as little as a few hours on orders over $35; a selection of free gifts and exclusive discounts to choose from each month via Freebies; access to same-day delivery from Shipt's 100-plus grocers and special retailers with no price markups;2 and members-only access to shop big sales and brand collaborations early. Through Sept. 13, verified teachers and college students can join Target Circle 360 and save 50% on a one-year membership.

Whether shopping in-store or online, guests can also take advantage of Target's fast, free and reliable fulfillment services, including Drive Up and Order Pickup . And with the Target Circle Card, cardholders save an extra 5%3 every day , helping families stretch their budgets even further during back-to-school season and beyond.

1 Free shoelace kits and monogramming on bath wraps with qualifying purchase.

2 No price markups excludes select alcohol retailers and items.

3 Restrictions apply. Subject to application approval and identity verification. See Target/CircleCard for program rules and details.

