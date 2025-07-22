Tesla's 'Retro-Futuristic' Diner Is Finally Open In LA: Here's What It Offers

Tesla (TSLA) on Monday announced the opening of its long-awaited diner-cum-charging outlet in Los Angeles, a swanky new experience that includes drive-in dining and food served in boxes shaped like Cybertrucks.

Visitors can choose to dine inside the restaurant area, which features a lounge space called "Skypad" with movie screens, or order food directly to their Tesla via the in-car infotainment system. The drive-in site features 80 V4 Supercharger stalls, accessible to all EVs compatible with the North American Charging Standard (NACS).

The company has also rolled out a dedicated Tesla Diner app, which allows not only ordering food but also browsing the movie schedule playing at the diner. The retro-themed diner also has a merchandise store.

Social media sentiment for Tesla Diner is mixed, according to an analysis of posts on X by Grok.

Positive posts praised its futuristic vibe and unique concept, while the negative feedback highlighted limited parking, impersonal service, and high prices.

A Tesla fan account on X posted the diner menu, which includes sandwiches, fried chicken, hot dogs, tacos, and a "Tesla Burger" with some called "Electric Sauce."

​​Tesla investor and influencer Sawyer Merritt claimed the diner used only high-quality ingredients: the fries are cooked in beef tallow, breakfast items feature organic eggs from pasture-raised chickens, and the kombucha is made with 100% raw, organic ingredients. "The Tesla Diner is a better option than a lot of burger/diner chains," he added.

Another X user shared a video showing a long queue at the Tesla Diner on Monday, while another user spotted Tesla's Optimus robots serving popcorn.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that if the "diner turns out well," the company plans to open more of these dining-cum-charging outlets in major cities and at long-distance routes in the future.

Musk first teased the outlet concept back in 2018, but the plans began to take shape only in 2023.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.