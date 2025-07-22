Jafar Panahi Named Asian Filmmaker Of The Year At Busan International Film Festival

Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi has been tapped for the Asian Filmmaker of the Year award at the 30th Busan International Film Festival, according to Variety. This was followed by his recognition at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. Panahi accepted the Palme d'Or for "It Was Just an Accident," a film directly inspired by his time in prison at the prestigious event. Panahi's film is filled with equal parts absurdist humour and rage, following five characters who believe they have identified the prosecutor who tortured them during their own detention, but because they were all blindfolded in jail, no one is confident their captor is the same man, reported Variety makes his achievement remarkable is that he achieved it despite severe restrictions. The 65-year-old filmmaker has been banned from making movies by Iranian authorities and has faced multiple arrests, detentions and travel prohibitions. Yet he continues to craft films in secret and submit them to international festivals, reported Variety. "This recognition reminds me that cinema can still connect us beyond borders, languages, and limitations," Panahi said upon receiving the honour, adding, "I accept this award not only in my own name, but also on behalf of all those who, in silence, in exile, or under pressure, continue to create."His films consistently probe themes of individual freedom and resistance, often focusing on marginalised voices within Iranian society, who is considered one of Iranian cinema's greatest auteurs, previously won prizes "The Circle," "Offside," "This is Not a Film," "Taxi" and "No Bears," winner of the Venice Film Festival's 2022 Special Jury Prize. "Taxi" won the Berlin Golden Bear in 2015, while his "Offside" won the Silver Bear in 2006, as per Variety by Iranian authorities in July 2022 after signing an appeal against police violence, Panahi spent several months behind bars. He was released from prison in February 2023 filmmaker's other major accolades include Locarno's Golden Leopard for "The Mirror" in 1997 and Cannes' screenplay prize for "3 Faces" in 2018, reported Variety's Asian Filmmaker of the Year honour goes to individuals or organisations that have significantly advanced Asian cinema and culture. Panahi will receive the award at the festival's opening ceremony on September 17 30th edition of Busan runs from September 17 to 26, with the Asian Contents and Film Market taking place from September 20 to 23, according to Variety.

MENAFN22072025000070015968ID1109831005