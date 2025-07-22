BAR Technologies Secures First-Of-Its-Kind Wind Propulsion Deployment On Dual-Fuel LR2 Tankers

MENAFN - Pressat) BAR Technologies has confirmed a landmark order for its WindWings® propulsion system to be installed on two new LR2 dual-fuel tankers, marking one of the. The decision builds on the successful integration of WindWings® aboard the UML-operated Brands Hatch, demonstrating growing industry momentum behind wind as a core alternative fuel in the maritime decarbonisation transition.

The new 250-metre-long tankers, Suzuka and Long Beach , will each be equipped with two 37.5m WindWings®, delivering substantial reductions in fuel consumption and emissions. The vessels are being designed by SDARI and constructed by Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry (XSI), with steel cutting confirmed for November 2025 and delivery scheduled for Q1 2027.

"Fitting WindWings® to tankers of this type breaks new ground for wind propulsion. It proves the technology can scale and slot alongside dual-fuel systems as a serious, practical tool for decarbonising even the most energy-intensive vessel types. Wind is no longer an experiment or a future option; it's a proven fuel source that's ready to deliver real impact today," emphasised John Cooper, CEO of BAR Technologies .

Flagged under the Marshall Islands and classed by Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, the vessels underscore WindWings®' compliance with the most rigorous international safety and performance requirements.

"The Marshall Islands Registry has a long relationship with UML and is excited to be the choice of flag for these vessels. As the world's leading registry for quality, compliance, and technical support regarding innovative technologies, this decision to flag further highlights UML's commitment to responsible and innovative fleet development," says Simon Bonnett, Deputy Commissioner of Maritime Affairs, Republic of the Marshall Islands Maritime Administrator.

"Safety is of vital importance when it comes to integrating new technologies on ships. Bureau Veritas' classification framework helps ensure that these vessels will meet the highest requirements for structural integrity, safety, and sustainable design, demonstrating that next-generation propulsion systems, including WindWings®, are ready for rigorous global deployment," added Matthieu de Tugny, Executive Vice President, Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore.

This LR2 deployment is particularly significant as these tankers are widely used for transporting refined petroleum and chemicals globally. Integrating wind propulsion into such a high-utilisation vessel class signals a step change, moving WindWings® from innovation to infrastructure.

"This project marks an important step in scaling wind propulsion through advanced manufacturing and we are proud to support one of the first confirmed large-scale deployments on LR2 dual fuel tankers, a critical vessel class in global shipping. By combining BAR Technologies' aerodynamic design expertise with CM Energy Tech's production capabilities, we are delivering a high-precision, reliable WindWings® system optimised for real-world commercial use. As demand grows, this partnership ensures the technology can be produced and deployed at scale," said Shougang Shi, Sales Director, CM Energy Tech.

This latest order follows strong operational results from Brands Hatch, where the WindWings® installation, commissioning, and early performance exceeded expectations. That vessel now stands as a compelling case study in real-world viability. Choosing to apply WindWings® to a second, different vessel class demonstrates growing confidence in wind propulsion, a free-at-source alternative fuel , as a scalable and commercially sound component of future-ready ship design.

The two 37.5m WindWings® units will deliver an average of 3tonnes of daily fuel savings, translating to annual CO2 reductions of around 2300tonnes per tanker, equivalent to removing over 500 conventionally powered passenger cars from the road.

These newbuilds are expected to enter service ahead of the IMO's 2030 emissions reduction targets, offering early compliance benefits and long-term operational efficiencies.