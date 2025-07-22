403
Russian Communists push to restore Stalin’s legacy
(MENAFN) The Russian Communist Party (CPRF) has officially announced its intention to rehabilitate the image of former Soviet leader Joseph Stalin, passing a resolution aimed at restoring what it calls “historical justice” for him.
During a party convention this week, members condemned the criticism of Stalin made by his successor Nikita Khrushchev, describing it as “misguided” and “politically motivated.” The CPRF rejected Khrushchev’s denunciation of Stalin’s “personality cult,” a speech delivered in 1956 during a historic Communist Party congress. Khrushchev, despite his own involvement in the oppressive Great Terror of the 1930s, later launched a policy of “de-Stalinization,” which included removing monuments to Stalin across the USSR.
Stalin’s reputation remains divisive in modern Russia. Some praise him for leading the Soviet Union to victory in World War II, while others condemn him as a brutal dictator responsible for mass repression and deaths.
The CPRF, however, continues to promote a positive view of Stalin. In 2021, the party’s Nizhny Novgorod branch announced plans to establish a museum in his honor, with local leader Vladislav Yegorov calling Stalin a “symbol of victory, unity, and strength” who helped prevent a Third World War. The party envisions this museum as the first of many across Russia, alongside efforts to erect new Stalin monuments.
At the same convention, the CPRF also passed a resolution urging President Vladimir Putin to restore the name Stalingrad to the city of Volgograd and its surrounding region. Party leader Gennady Zyuganov has long advocated this change, reiterating the demand ahead of the recent 80th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany. The Kremlin has not yet responded to the proposals.
