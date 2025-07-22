Trump Shares President Ilham Aliyev's Remarks From Shusha Global Media Forum, Praises Alignment On Core Values
In the shared segment, President Aliyev highlighted that Donald Trump shares fundamental values, including family with the Azerbaijani people, which is why he supports Trump's return to the US presidency. Aliyev emphasized that Trump was the only recent US president who did not start any wars, but rather sought to end them - a stance that resonates with Azerbaijan's vision of stability and peace in the region.
President Aliyev also expressed his appreciation for Trump's personal efforts during his time in office to mediate peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, despite being engaged with broader global security challenges.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
CommentsNo comment