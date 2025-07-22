Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Shares President Ilham Aliyev's Remarks From Shusha Global Media Forum, Praises Alignment On Core Values

2025-07-22 05:07:28
(MENAFN- AzerNews) US President Donald Trump has shared an excerpt from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's speech delivered at the Shusha Global Media Forum, held in Khankendi, on his social media platform, Truth Social, Azernews reports.

In the shared segment, President Aliyev highlighted that Donald Trump shares fundamental values, including family with the Azerbaijani people, which is why he supports Trump's return to the US presidency. Aliyev emphasized that Trump was the only recent US president who did not start any wars, but rather sought to end them - a stance that resonates with Azerbaijan's vision of stability and peace in the region.

President Aliyev also expressed his appreciation for Trump's personal efforts during his time in office to mediate peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, despite being engaged with broader global security challenges.

