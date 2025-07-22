403
Kremlin aide unveils specifics of Putin-Trump phone call
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump discussed the Ukraine conflict and possible ways to resolve it during a phone call on Thursday, according to the Kremlin. This marks the sixth conversation between the two leaders this year. The talks centered on the progress of agreements made between Moscow and Kiev during negotiations in Istanbul over recent months.
Putin reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to seeking a diplomatic solution while emphasizing that the root causes of the conflict must be addressed, presidential aide Yury Ushakov said. Trump urged Putin to end hostilities as soon as possible.
The conversation did not touch on the possibility of a future in-person meeting but covered various global issues, including the ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran, the situation in Syria, and broader Middle East developments.
The call followed Putin’s recent conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, their first direct exchange in nearly three years.
Since Trump’s return to office in January, he and Putin have had at least five phone conversations, focusing on Ukraine peace talks, arms control, and improving strained US-Russia relations, which had deteriorated under former President Joe Biden. Their previous conversation on June 14 addressed Israel’s attacks on Iran’s nuclear sites and Tehran’s response.
They also discussed potential cooperation in energy and space exploration. Putin took the opportunity to wish Trump a happy Independence Day, recalling Russia’s historical role during the American Revolution when Empress Catherine II refused British requests to send Russian troops to North America.
According to Moscow, the latest call lasted nearly an hour and was described as “business-like.” Both sides agreed to continue their dialogue, with Ushakov noting that calls between the two presidents can be arranged on short notice.
