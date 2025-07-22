Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Thailand Issues Alert as Typhoon Wipha Brings Winds, Floods

2025-07-22 04:35:30
(MENAFN) Thailand’s Meteorological Department has issued a serious alert about the severe effects of tropical storm Wipha, starting Tuesday. The nation is already grappling with powerful winds, intense rainfall, and turbulent seas, which have tragically resulted in the deaths of two Chinese tourists.

An early Tuesday update from the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecasted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across the North, Northeast, Central, and Eastern regions. This weather pattern raises the risk of flash floods and forest runoff in these areas.

Additionally, the department cautioned that strong waves are expected in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand. Officials advised small vessels to stay docked to avoid danger.

"The period of strongest impact is expected to start from Tuesday through Thursday," the forecast said.

Since the weekend, the southern provinces along the Andaman coast, including popular tourist destinations Phuket and Krabi, have been hit hard by heavy rains and stormy seas driven by Wipha. These conditions have led to the deaths of two Chinese visitors.

According to the Phuket Consular Office of the Consulate General of The People's Republic of China in Songkhla, as reported to media, one Chinese tourist drowned in Krabi on Sunday, while another was killed when a tree toppled by the wind fell on a beach in Phuket.

The Chinese Embassy in Bangkok issued a Tuesday advisory urging Chinese nationals in Thailand to prepare for severe winds and heavy rainfall. The embassy emphasized heightened caution due to tropical storms and the southwest monsoon’s effects.

