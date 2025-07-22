Digital Sphygmomanometer Market To Reach $1,560.50 Million By 2031 Global Strategic Business Report

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PORTLAND, KS, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global digital sphygmomanometer market was estimated at $942.55 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $1,560.50 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.2 % from 2022 to 2031.Rise in the prevalence of hypertension, increase in innovations in digital sphygmomanometer devices, and surge in adoption of digital sphygmomanometers owing to is portability and simple usage is expected to boost the market growth.A digital sphygmomanometer is medical device used for arterial blood pressure measurements in patients. The sphygmomanometer is basically composed of a rubber cuff which is wrapped around the arm, a measuring device to measure cuffs pressure, a bulb to inflate the cuff, and a valve to release the pressure.Download Sample Report-Digital sphygmomanometers provide BP measurements immediately after pushing a button with automated devices or after pre-set intervals without a clinician present (several minutes after pushing a button with fully automated devices). The digital sphygmomanometer offers many advantages such as reduced human error, portable, battery operated, automatic, and easy to use. The digital sphygmomanometer uses oscillometric method which senses the transmission of intra-arterial pulsations through the occluded arm and processes to establish an oscillometric envelope or curve which further displays digital reading of blood pressure.Segmental Overview:The global digital sphygmomanometer market is analyzed across type, end-user, and region. The study utilizes tabular and graphical representation to provide a thorough study of the segments and their sub-segments. The segmentation can assist investors and market players, create strategies based on the top revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments identified in the research report.By type, the arm type segment was highest revenue contributor in 2021, garnering around three-fourth of the global digital sphygmomanometer market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. However, wrist type segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.For Purchase Inquiry-By end-user, the hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, generating nearly two-third of the global digital sphygmomanometer market revenue. The home care settings segment would register the fastest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering about two fifth of the global digital sphygmomanometer market revenue. However, Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031.Key Market Players:The key market players analyzed in the global digital sphygmomanometer market report include A&D HOLON Holdings Company Limited (A&D Company, Limited), American Diagnostic Corporation, Baxter International Inc. (Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc), Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd, Halma plc (Rudolf Riester gmbh), Microlife Corporation, OMRON Corporation (Omron Healthcare, Inc), Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Rossmax International Ltd and Yu Yue Medical. The key market players have adopted several strategies such as acquisition, product launch, strategic alliance and collaboration to highlight their prowess in the industry. The key market players have adopted several strategies such as acquisition, product launch, strategic alliance and collaboration to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players. 