Moi Officers Attend Interpol Course
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A number of offi cers from the Ministry of Interior (MoI) participated in an advanced training programme organised by the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) at its headquarters in Lyon, France, as part of ongoing eff orts to strengthen international co-operation and enhance professional capabilities in the fi eld of security. In a statement issued yesterday, the MoI noted that the programme featured workshops and hands-on courses covering key topics in international security. These included mechanisms of intergovernmental co-operation, informationsharing protocols, strategies for combating organised crime, and approaches to addressing transnational criminal activities. The MoI emphasised that the programme is designed to bolster the competencies and operational readiness of participating offi cers, while also reinforcing strategic partnerships between the MoI and international security bodies.
