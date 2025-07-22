403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
X condemns French criminal investigation as ‘politically motivated’
(MENAFN) Social media platform X has denounced a criminal investigation launched by French authorities as politically motivated. The probe targets the company over alleged manipulation of its algorithms and “fraudulent data extraction.”
X’s Global Government Affairs team stated on Monday that the investigation was initiated by French MP Eric Bothorel, a member of President Emmanuel Macron’s Renaissance party. The inquiry began in January after Bothorel and another senior official accused X of using its algorithm for “foreign interference.” X has firmly denied all such claims.
Bothorel, a vocal critic of X and its owner Elon Musk, has previously accused the platform of amplifying “hateful, racist, anti-LGBT+, and homophobic political content” and influencing France’s political landscape.
According to X, French authorities demanded access to its recommendation algorithms and real-time user data to share with experts known to be hostile toward the platform.
X also criticized the fact that it is being treated as an “organized gang,” a legal classification in France that gives law enforcement sweeping powers, such as tapping employees’ devices. The platform emphasized that it has rejected these demands.
X claims it has not been clearly informed of the specific allegations it faces but believes the investigation is a distortion of French law aimed at advancing a political agenda and curbing free speech.
This case mirrors another high-profile French investigation into Telegram founder Pavel Durov. The Russian-born tech entrepreneur was arrested in France last year on charges related to Telegram’s alleged mishandling of illegal content, including child exploitation and drug trafficking. Durov has called these accusations “baseless.”
Responding to the latest reports about X, Durov accused France of waging a “crusade” against free speech and technological progress, warning that these actions could harm the country’s economy.
X’s Global Government Affairs team stated on Monday that the investigation was initiated by French MP Eric Bothorel, a member of President Emmanuel Macron’s Renaissance party. The inquiry began in January after Bothorel and another senior official accused X of using its algorithm for “foreign interference.” X has firmly denied all such claims.
Bothorel, a vocal critic of X and its owner Elon Musk, has previously accused the platform of amplifying “hateful, racist, anti-LGBT+, and homophobic political content” and influencing France’s political landscape.
According to X, French authorities demanded access to its recommendation algorithms and real-time user data to share with experts known to be hostile toward the platform.
X also criticized the fact that it is being treated as an “organized gang,” a legal classification in France that gives law enforcement sweeping powers, such as tapping employees’ devices. The platform emphasized that it has rejected these demands.
X claims it has not been clearly informed of the specific allegations it faces but believes the investigation is a distortion of French law aimed at advancing a political agenda and curbing free speech.
This case mirrors another high-profile French investigation into Telegram founder Pavel Durov. The Russian-born tech entrepreneur was arrested in France last year on charges related to Telegram’s alleged mishandling of illegal content, including child exploitation and drug trafficking. Durov has called these accusations “baseless.”
Responding to the latest reports about X, Durov accused France of waging a “crusade” against free speech and technological progress, warning that these actions could harm the country’s economy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
CommentsNo comment