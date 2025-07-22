Hypodermic Single Lumen Needles Market Set To Hit $5.9 Billion By 2035

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 21, 2025 7:20 am - Industry revenue for Hypodermic Single Lumen Needles is estimated to rise to $5.9 billion by 2035 from $2.6 billion of 2024. The revenue growth of market players is expected to average at 7.8% annually for the period 2024 to 2035.

Hypodermic Single Lumen Needles is critical across several key applications including vaccine administration, sample collection, intravenous therapy and pain management. The report unwinds growth & revenue expansion opportunities at Hypodermic Single Lumen Needles's Material Type, Clinical Applications, End-User Setting, Distribution Channel and Type including industry revenue forecast.

Industry Leadership and Competitive Landscape

The Hypodermic Single Lumen Needles market is characterized by intense competition, with a number of leading players such as Becton Dickinson and Company, Medtronic Plc, Terumo Corporation, Smiths Medical, Nipro Corporation, Argon Medical Devices Inc, Cook Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, Novo Nordisk A/S, Ypsomed Holding AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG and Owen Mumford Ltd..

The Hypodermic Single Lumen Needles market is projected to expand substantially, driven by increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and technological advancements in needle design. This growth is expected to be further supported by Industry trends like Growing Demand in Home Healthcare Settings.

Moreover, the key opportunities, such as expanding healthcare infrastructure, technological advancements and strategic collaborations, are anticipated to create revenue pockets in major demand hubs including U.S., Germany, Japan, China and India.

Regional Shifts and Evolving Supply Chains

North America and Asia-Pacific are the two most active and leading regions in the market. With challenges like regulatory compliance challenges and market saturation, Hypodermic Single Lumen Needles market's supply chain from raw material procurement / needle production / distribution & logistics to end users is expected to evolve & expand further; and industry players will make strategic advancement in emerging markets including Brazil, Indonesia and South Africa for revenue diversification and TAM expansion.

Detailed Analysis -

Download Free Sample -

About DataString Consulting

DataString Consulting delivers a comprehensive suite of market research and business intelligence solutions for both B2B and B2C sectors all under one roof. From precise, targeted insights to fully customized market research reports, our services are built to align with each client's strategic goals. With a leadership team boasting over 30 years of combined experience serving Fortune 500 companies, we offer high-impact research and data services across global markets.

Our service portfolio is designed to support organizations of all sizes, with comprehensive market research reports starting at just USD 1,399. As pioneers of a collaborative and cost-efficient model, we are shaping a sustainable ecosystem where market research firms, consultancies, and corporate teams can access reliable, decision-ready insights-without the overhead of traditional research operations.

Contact:

Mr. Mark Lawson

DataString Consulting

...

...