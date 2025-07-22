Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Pawan Kalyan Reveals Full Story And Climax Ahead Of Release

Pawan Kalyan revealed the full story of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, including its climax, at a pre-release event, sharing insights on history, the Kohinoor diamond, and his role in the film.

Actor and politician Pawan Kalyan surprised fans by revealing the story of his upcoming filmHari Hara Veera Mallu, just days before its release on July 24. Directed by Jyothikrishna and produced by AM Ratnam, the film stars Nidhi Agarwal as the heroine and Bobby Deol as the villain.

Speaking at the pre-release event held at Shilpa Kala Vedika in Hyderabad, Pawan shared the film's entire plot, including the climax, shocking fans and audiences.

Pawan Kalyan spoke emotionally about Indian history and how many parts of it have been left out in books.“We learned a lot about the greatness of Mughal rulers like Akbar and Aurangzeb, but nothing about the suffering they caused. Aurangzeb jailed his father Shah Jahan and even killed his brother. He also forced Hindus to pay taxes just to follow their religion,” said Pawan.

He added that kings from South India, like those from the Vijayanagara Empire, are rarely mentioned in history books, despite their contributions.“At a time of chaos, great leaders like Chhatrapati Shivaji were born. They inspired people with courage,” he said.

Pawan revealed that the story of Hari Hara Veera Mallu revolves around the journey of the Kohinoor diamond. The film is set during the Mughal era and shows how the diamond, found in Kollur near Vijayawada, passed through the hands of the Nizam Nawabs, Mughal kings, and finally the British.

“This movie tells how the Kohinoor left our land and reached London. That's the heart of the story,” Pawan explained. He credited director Krish for the concept and said he was excited to take on the role because of the powerful subject.

Pawan also shared that he personally choreographed an 18-minute-long action scene for the film's climax.“I used all the martial arts I learned in my younger days,” he said. The climax shows Veeramallu rebelling against the rule that taxed people for their religion.

“This is not a suspense film - I want you to know what you're watching. If you like it, let's break records!” Pawan concluded.

The film is now just days away from release, and fans are eager to see how this powerful historical tale unfolds on screen.