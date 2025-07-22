Tripadvisor Reveals This Year's Top-Rated Travel Experiences Worldwide With Travelers' Choice Awards: Best Of The Best Things To Do

Sagrada Familia Rises as World's Top Attraction While Florence's Renaissance & Medici Tour Claims World's Best Experience Honor

NEEDHAM, Mass., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tripadvisor® , the world's largest travel guidance platform, announced the winners of its annual 2025 Travelers' Choice® Awards: Best of the Best Things To Do . The awards highlight the highest rated attractions and experiences around the world, and in the U.S., based on Tripadvisor reviews. Attractions cover everything from natural wonders to man-made marvels and museums, and Tripadvisor's experiences are the best tours, excursions and activities that make a trip special.

Claiming the No. 1 spot for Top Attractions this year is the Basílica de la Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Spain. Climbing from the No. 4 spot last year to the No. 1 Top Attraction globally for 2025, the Basílica de la Sagrada Familia last claimed the top spot in 2023. The attraction is known for its storied history and detailed architecture by the famed Antoni Gaudí. In the U.S., boasting over 15,000 5-star reviews, NASA Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex claims the No. 1 spot as Top Attraction, which space lovers note as an awe-inspiring family activity.

Earning the No. 1 spot as the Top Experience in the world is The Best tour in Florence: Renaissance & Medici Tales in Florence, Italy, which uncovers Florence's rich history and iconic landmarks on a private walking tour. With nearly 5,000 5-star reviews, Grand Tour Around Island 16 Locations plus Snorkeling in Honolulu, Hawaii claims the No. 1 spot as the Top Experience in the U.S. Visitors can expect an immersive day of learning about the island's rich culture, snorkeling amongst the sea life, and exploring beaches and towns around Oahu.

"With such a huge selection of travel activities and excursions available on the platform, Tripadvisor helps travelers find the experiences that turn a trip into a lifelong memory," says Kristen Dalton, President, Tripadvisor. "Whether you crave adrenaline or prefer to take things slow, 'The Best of the Best Things to Do' showcases the world's top-rated experiences.

Top Attractions

Globally, architectural marvels and artistic treasures draw the most admiration, while in the U.S., historical and timeless landmarks continue to captivate travelers.

Top Attractions in the World

Basílica de la Sagrada Familia, Barcelona, SpainEiffel Tower, Paris, FranceNASA Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex , Merritt Island, United StatesLouvre Museum , Paris, FranceAngkor Wat , Siem Reap, CambodiaMutianyu Great Wall , Beijing, AsiaAnne Frank House , Amsterdam, The Netherlands,Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center , Abu Dhabi, United Arab EmiratesDuomo di Milano , Milan, ItalyPlaza de España , Seville, Spain

Top Attractions in the U.S.

NASA Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex , Merritt Island, FloridaEmpire State Building , New York, New YorkSun Studio , Memphis, TennesseeCentral Park , New York, New YorkStetson Mansion , DeLand, FloridaJohn Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park , Key Largo, FloridaBrooklyn Bridge , New York, New YorkNational Museum of World War II Aviation , Colorado Springs, ColoradoThe Metropolitan Museum of Art , New York, New YorkAlcatraz Island , San Francisco, California

Top Experiences

From canal cruises in Amsterdam to snorkeling in Hawaii to exploring Salem's haunted history, this year's top experiences offer unforgettable moments for every kind of traveler.

Top Experiences in the World

The Best tour in Florence: Renaissance & Medici Tales , Florence, ItalyFull-Day Ninh Binh Highlights Tour from Hanoi , Hanoi, VietnamBlue Cave Small-Group Boat Tour from Dubrovnik , Dubrovnik, CroatiaLondon Small Group Tour of Historical Pubs , London, United KingdomAll Inclusive 90 minutes Canal Cruise by Captain Jack! , Amsterdam, The NetherlandsEarly morning Chichen Itza Tour: Cenote and Tequila Tasting , Cancun, MexicoThree Cities in One Day: Segovia, Avila & Toledo from Madrid , Madrid, SpainGrand Tour Around Island 16 Locations plus Snorkeling , Honolulu, United StatesBest of Istanbul 1, 2 or 3-Day Private Guided Istanbul Tour, Istanbul, TürkiyeBest of Ubud Full-Day Tour with Jungle Swing , Ubud, Indonesia

Top Experiences in the U.S.

Grand Tour Around Island 16 Locations plus Snorkeling , Honolulu, HawaiiHistory and Hauntings of Salem Guided Walking Tour , Salem, MassachusettsChicago Architecture Center River Cruise aboard First Lady , Chicago, Illinois9/11 Memorial, Ground Zero Tour with Optional 9/11 Museum Ticket , New York, New YorkSecret Food Tour of Chinatown and Little Italy , New York, New York2 hrs Miami Private Boat Tour with Cooler, Ice, Bluetooth Stereo , Miami, FloridaHonolulu Xtreme Parasail , Honolulu, HawaiiClear Kayak Tour of Shell Key Preserve and Tampa Bay Area , St. Pete Beach, FloridaGrand Canyon West, Hoover Dam, Breakfast, Lunch. Optional Skywalk , Las Vegas, NevadaDark Philly Adult Night Tour , Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Unforgettable Vacation Moments

Beyond the top attractions and experiences, Tripadvisor has selected subcategories that reflect the unique elements that bring our travels to life, including Bucket List Experiences, Cultural & Historical Tours, and Amusement & Water Parks.

This year, vacation memories are made from adrenaline rushes, historic insights, laughter, and for the second year in a row, Dolly Parton.

Bucket List Experiences : Once-in-a-lifetime adventures that combine thrill and awe for an unforgettable experience.

No. 1 in the world : Cappadocia Hot Air Balloon Ride / Royal Balloon , Cappadocia, Türkiye

Cultural & Historic Tours : Experiences that bring the past to life and show us a glimpse into the rich history and culture that comes with travel.



No. 1 in the world : The Best tour in Florence: Renaissance & Medici Tales , Florence, Italy No. 2 in the U.S. : History and Hauntings of Salem Guided Walking Tour , Salem, Massachusetts

Amusement & Water Parks : Crowd-pleasing destinations with something for everyone.



No. 1 in the world : Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates No. 1 in the U.S. : Dollywood , Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

25th Anniversary Winners

In celebration of Tripadvisor's 25th Anniversary, Tripadvisor is honoring the top world attractions and experiences of the last 25 years based on all-time reviews. Topping the list for experiences is Full-Day Ninh Binh Highlights Tour from Hanoi , Hanoi, Vietnam, regarded by reviewers as a "once in a lifetime experience." Topping the list for attractions is Basílica de la Sagrada Familia, Barcelona, Spain, which has been referred to by reviewers as "simply breathtaking."

More to See and Do

In addition to the above categories, Tripadvisor's annual Best of the Best Things To Do Awards also highlight the top Food & Drink, Family-Friendly activities, Nature Experiences, Sailing and Day Cruises, and Watersports around the world.

Methodology

The 2025 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Things To Do Awards are determined based on the quality and quantity of traveler reviews and ratings posted on Tripadvisor over the 12-month period between April 1, 2024 through March 31, 2025, as well as an additional editorial process.

Experiences are classified as bookable tours and activities on Tripadvisor. Non-bookable experiences, or attractions, are activities on Tripadvisor that travelers can visit without booking any ticket.

About Tripadvisor, Inc.

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform*, helps millions of people each month** become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use Tripadvisor's website and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than a billion reviews and contributions, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby.

Tripadvisor LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tripadvisor, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIP ). The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. own and operate a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps.

* Source: SimilarWeb, unique users de-duplicated monthly, July 2025.

** Source: Tripadvisor internal log files

