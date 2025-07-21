Zelensky On Long-Range Strikes On Russia: They Must Be Left Without Logistics
“All day today, efforts have been underway to eliminate the consequences of the Russian strike on our cities and our Ukrainian communities. Various regions – from Kharkiv and Sumy to Ivano-Frankivsk. There was a massive attack on Kyiv. A significant number of“shaheds” and missiles were shot down. And every such wave of Russian strikes reminds us of two things: air defense – we need more systems, more coverage across our country; and also, our long-range strikes on Russia – if Putin is off the deep end with this“shahed” obsession and terror, they must be left without logistics,” Zelensky stated.
The Head of State also thanked all partners who are pushing for new and stronger sanctions against Russia, including secondary sanctions.
“Let Russian bravado not deceive anyone – they are truly feeling the impact of sanctions, and they must end the aggression. Russia must end this war it itself started. Nobody else needs this war but Russia. There will definitely be peace,” the President stressed.Read also: Meeting with Russian side planned for Wednesday in Türkiye – Zelensky
As Ukrinform previously reported, during the Russian attack overnight on July 21, more than 15 direct hits on various sites in Kyiv were recorded. In total, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 200 Russian Shahed-type drones and 24 missiles of various types across the country.
