Burtville Developments Launches Hotel-Branded Project In Al Raha Beach, Abu Dhabi

Burtville Developments has announced the launch of its seventh residential project in Abu Dhabi: Bab Al Qasr Canal View Residence 22, a hotel-branded residential project in partnership with Bab Al Qasr Hotel.

Construction officially began in early July 2025, with project completion and handover expected by the second quarter of 2029. The launch underscores Burtville's continued expansion within Abu Dhabi's growing real estate sector, responding to increasing demand.

Bab Al Qasr Canal View Residence 22 consists of three architecturally designed residential towers, each positioned to capture open views and allow abundant natural light into every unit. A number of apartments also enjoy panoramic views of the sea. The development comprises a total of 242 fully furnished units, distributed across the three towers, Tower A includes 96 units, Tower B includes 85 units, and Tower C includes 61 units. The unit mix offers a range of layouts, including simplex apartments, duplexes, and sky villas, all overlooking the canal and designed to deliver comfort and privacy.

Recreational features include three rooftop infinity pools, one on each tower, as well as two ground-floor pools surrounded by landscaped green spaces and private seating areas, creating a resort-inspired atmosphere throughout the development. Strategically located at the main entrance of Al Raha Beach, the project enjoys direct access to Yas Island, Zayed International Airport, and central Abu Dhabi, making it an attractive choice for both families and investors seeking a well-connected waterfront address.

In line with its hotel-branded offering, the project provides residents with optional hospitality services such as housekeeping, valet parking, and in-residence dining. All units are delivered fully furnished with interiors curated by The One Furniture, integrated built-in wardrobes, parquet flooring, marble finishing and top-tier appliances from Siemens and Samsung.

The ground level of the development includes six retail outlets that serve residents' day-to-day needs, including a supermarket, pharmacy, Ladies and gents beauty salon, a café, a restaurant, and a pastry shop.

As part of the Bab Al Qasr lifestyle partnership, residents of Canal View Residence 22 receive five years of complimentary access to Yas Beach Club, including the private beach, swimming pools, and leisure facilities for families of up to six members. Additionally, residents benefit from five years of complimentary access to the beach and pool facilities at Bab Al Qasr Hotel in Abu Dhabi, along with a special discount on all hotel services, further enhancing the residential experience with hotel-quality privileges.

Bab Al Qasr Canal View Residence 22 represents a new milestone in the growth journey of Burtville Developments, reaffirming the company's commitment to delivering premium residential projects in one of Abu Dhabi's most developed waterfront locations.