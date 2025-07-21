Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia And Iran Launch Joint Naval Drills In Caspian Sea

2025-07-21 03:09:15
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Joint Russian-Iranian naval exercises have commenced in the Caspian Sea on July 21, signaling a continued effort by both nations to bolster regional maritime security and strengthen bilateral military cooperation, Azernews reports.

According to Iranian media outlet Tasnim, the three-day drills involve the Iranian Army Navy, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and the Russian Navy, with observers from other Caspian littoral states also in attendance.

The primary objectives of the exercises are to enhance maritime security, promote interoperability between naval forces, and demonstrate the strategic coordination between Moscow and Tehran in a region increasingly shaped by shifting geopolitical currents.

