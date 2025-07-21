Russia And Iran Launch Joint Naval Drills In Caspian Sea
Joint Russian-Iranian naval exercises have commenced in the Caspian Sea on July 21, signaling a continued effort by both nations to bolster regional maritime security and strengthen bilateral military cooperation, Azernews reports.
According to Iranian media outlet Tasnim, the three-day drills involve the Iranian Army Navy, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and the Russian Navy, with observers from other Caspian littoral states also in attendance.
The primary objectives of the exercises are to enhance maritime security, promote interoperability between naval forces, and demonstrate the strategic coordination between Moscow and Tehran in a region increasingly shaped by shifting geopolitical currents.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
CommentsNo comment