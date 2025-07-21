AA Garage Door, LLC Expands 24/7 Emergency Garage Door Repair Services Across St. Paul Metro Area

St. Paul, MN - July 21, 2025 - AA Garage Door, LLC in St , a family-owned and operated garage door service provider, proudly announces the expansion of its 24/7 emergency repair services in the St. Paul and Twin Cities metro area. With over two decades of experience and a sterling 4.9‐star rating from hundreds of local homeowners, the company is committed to enhancing its coverage, response times, and technician resources to meet rising customer demand.

Fast, Reliable Service When It Matters Most

Since opening in 2001, AA Garage Door has prioritized prompt, professional repair services. Now, the company is scaling up its emergency response fleet to ensure that every St. Paul resident-can rely on same-day or after-hours support. Technicians will now operate in fully stocked service trucks, equipped to replace springs, cables, openers, rollers, panels, and more, right on the spot.

According to company data, more than 60 percent of its business comes from repeat clients or referrals, a testament to the satisfaction and trust built by consistently dependable service.

Customer Praise Reflects Commitment

AA Garage Door's emergency capabilities have already garnered rave reviews:

“Had emergency late afternoon on Sunday ... fixed cable on door and readjusted tracks ... you are my go to garage door company...” - Brad Hughes

“I had an emergency this morning, and they were so quick to help. They had the job done in under 20 minutes. Very efficient and professional.” - JR

Zaubee

Additional testimonials highlight the company's transparent pricing and courteous service:

“Fast, friendly, efficient, knowledgeable, and reasonably priced. They are my go‐to for garage door issues.” - Samuel.

Covering the Entire Metro for Urgent Repairs

“Garage door emergencies often happen at the most inconvenient times-late at night, weekends, or just before a big day at work,” explains Dave, spokesperson and co‐founder at AA Garage Door, LLC.“Our goal is to ensure St. Paul homeowners never feel stranded. By expanding our emergency coverage, we're reducing wait times and increasing peace of mind for our community.”

The enhanced emergency service now covers:

Broken torsion springs repaired within the hour,

Malfunctioning openers fixed on-site,

Off-track doors realigned quickly,

Snapped cables replaced and safety sensors tested, all with same-day scheduling and fully transparent estimates.

Expert Technicians, Top-Tier Materials

AA Garage Door's technicians are licensed, bonded, and insured, trained to handle major brands.

Beyond emergency service, the company offers garage door repair , replacement, and installation-including custom wood and carriage-style doors. Today, their work boosts both the safety and curb appeal of homes across St. Paul.

Each technician arrives with high-grade parts-30,000-cycle heat-tempered springs, aircraft-grade cables, quality rollers, and more-to complete replacements on-site without delay.

Why Now? Rising Demand Spurs Action

The Twin Cities region has seen a surge in emergency repair requests, prompting AA Garage Door to adjust staffing and operational hours. .

“Most customers tell us they wish they'd called sooner,” said Dave.“A small issue, like a worn spring, can escalate overnight into a full breakdown-threatening vehicle security and convenience. We want to be that immediate solution.”

About AA Garage Door, LLC

Founded in 2001, AA Garage Door, LLC is a family‐owned and operated business providing high‐quality garage door services across St. Paul, Minneapolis, and the surrounding metro areas. As an authorized Clopay and LiftMaster dealer, it offers expert installation, maintenance, and repair for residential and commercial doors.

Locally licensed, bonded, and insured, AA Garage Door is known for rapid, friendly service, top‐tier craftsmanship, and a customer‐centered approach. With 60+ percent of its business coming from repeat customers and referrals, the company continues to build trust one repair at a time.

View Your Expert Garage Door Services in St. Paul in a full screen map