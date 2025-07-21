The Memory Training Center Launches In St. Louis To Help Adults Strengthen Memory And Cognitive Function

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Memory Training Center launches in St. Louis, offering neurologist-led, personalized cognitive training to help adults improve memory, attention, and brain health - addressing early cognitive changes before significant decline occurs.

The Memory Training Center, a private, physician-led clinic dedicated to personalized cognitive health, proudly announces the opening of its new location in St. Louis. Led by neurologist Dr. Roula al-Dahhak, M.D. , the center offers tailored, evidence-based programs designed to help adults improve memory, sharpen attention, and sustain brain health - providing proactive solutions for those experiencing early cognitive changes, brain fog, or memory concerns tied to aging, stress, or concussion.

The Memory Training Center fills a critical gap in care for individuals often told to simply“wait and monitor” their symptoms until they worsen. By intervening early with structured cognitive training, the center empowers clients to take control of their brain health before significant decline occurs.

“Far too often, patients experiencing mild memory or attention issues are advised to watch and wait, losing valuable time when targeted cognitive training could make the biggest difference,” said Dr. Roula al-Dahhak, founder and neurologist.“At The Memory Training Center, we offer a personalized, research-backed approach that helps strengthen cognitive function - improving quality of life and providing peace of mind.”

The St. Louis community will now have access to:



Personalized memory and attention training: Programs are customized based on each client's specific concerns and goals.

Evidence-based interventions: Drawing on leading research, including studies showing how cognitive training can improve memory in older adults.

A neurologist-led approach: Oversight by Dr. al-Dahhak ensures programs are medically informed and carefully monitored. Support for a wide range of needs: Whether addressing early cognitive changes, lingering post-concussion symptoms, or memory concerns tied to stress or aging.

This new clinic launch also supports local physicians, neurologists, therapists, and wellness providers by offering a credible, non-pharmaceutical resource to which they can refer patients - helping expand the continuum of care for cognitive wellness in St. Louis.

“We're excited to bring this unique model of neurologist-designed cognitive training to St. Louis,” Dr. al-Dahhak added.“Our goal is to help clients take proactive steps today that can protect their independence and cognitive vitality tomorrow.”

To learn more about The Memory Training Center, explore personalized program benefits, or schedule a consultation, visit: .

Visitors can explore Why Memory Training Matters on the center's website - an insightful resource that explains how early intervention can maintain and even enhance cognitive abilities.

About The Memory Training Center

The Memory Training Center is a private, neurologist-led practice in St. Louis offering personalized cognitive training to help adults strengthen memory, attention, and brain function. Their mission is to provide proactive, evidence-based programs that enhance quality of life and support long-term brain health.