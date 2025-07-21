NBF Launches Guarantee Campaign For Existing And New Clients

NBF Empowers Businesses with Limited-Time, Cost-Free Guarantee Offer





Dubai – July 2025 - National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) has announced the launch of its Guarantee Campaign, designed to support new-to-bank and new-to-product clients by offering compelling, limited-time benefits. Running from 1 July to 31 December 2025, the campaign offers zero commission on a wide range of trade guarantees and bonds, provided they are backed by a 100% cash margin. This exclusive offer is available to:

New-to-bank clients – individuals or entities not currently holding an account with NBF. New-to-product clients – existing NBF customers who do not have active guarantee facilities. Key benefits:

No commission or processing fees on eligible guarantees.

100% cash margin-backed guarantees, with no interest payable on margin funds.

One-year waiver on guarantee commission charges. Applicable to performance, advance payment, payment, supply, and financial guarantees. This campaign underscores NBF's commitment to facilitate and support business growth through transparent and accessible financial solutions. By eliminating upfront costs, NBF empowers businesses to expand operations and secure new opportunities with confidence. “This campaign is one of our active steps towards engaging a wider group of customers and and showcasing the level of service we offer,” said Mohamed ElGhamry, Head of Corporate Banking at NBF.“We understand the importance of cost efficiency, speed, and service quality in today's market, and this campaign is tailored to help our clients grow with no cost barriers.” The campaign is part of NBF's broader strategy to drive awareness, build trust, and encourage Client engagement through multiple touchpoints over the six-month period. Interested businesses are encouraged to contact their NBF Relationship Manager or call 600-565551 to learn more.