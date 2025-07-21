403
Russia, China, Iran Plan Nuclear Talks
(MENAFN) Russia, China, and Iran are set to engage in high-level discussions on Tuesday centered around Tehran’s controversial nuclear program, according to Esmaeil Baghaei, a representative of the Iranian Foreign Ministry.
He mentioned that an additional round of negotiations involving European nations is also planned for later in the week.
During a press briefing on Monday, Baghaei explained that the trilateral dialogue will also address recent threats from Britain, France, and Germany to reinstate United Nations sanctions against Iran due to its atomic ambitions.
In particular, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot cautioned that a “sanctions snapback” could occur as early as next month if there is no “meaningful progress” in curbing Iran’s nuclear developments.
Baghaei emphasized that Russia and China remain signatories to the 2015 nuclear agreement and play influential roles within the UN Security Council.
He stated that Iran had engaged in “good consultations” with both nations concerning the possible reimplementation of sanctions.
He asserted, “Legally and logically, there is no reason for the return of sanctions lifted under the [nuclear deal].”
Additionally, the spokesperson confirmed that Iran will hold another meeting at the deputy foreign minister level with Britain, France, and Germany in Istanbul this Friday.
However, he clarified that Tehran currently has “no plans to talk with the US.”
