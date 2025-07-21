FRIGO® CHEESE HEADS® BRAND INTRODUCES CHEDDARELLATM STRING CHEESE: THE PERFECT MARRIAGE OF AMERICA's TWO FAVORITE CHEESES



Best of Both Worlds: CheddarellaTM String Cheese combines cheddar (the number one cheese type in the U.S.) and String (the number one snack cheese and most frequently purchased cheese type).2



Real Cheddar Flavor: Made by adding real cheddar cheese to Frigo® Cheese Heads® brand Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella, the latest creation delivers even more cheddar flavor than traditional cheese twists while preserving the iconic stringiness fans love.



Kid-Approved: Research shows kids prefer yellow cheddar over white, making this a perfect addition to lunchboxes and after-school snacks.3

Convenient Packaging: Available in 12-count packages with 0.833 oz sticks, perfect for on-the-go snacking.

"CheddarellaTM String Cheese, our cheddar-style string, represents our continued commitment to innovation while staying true to what makes Frigo® Cheese Heads® cheese so beloved by kids and all dairy snackers, alike," said Jenny Englert, director of marketing, Saputo USA. "By combining the bold flavor of cheddar with the fun, stringy texture of our original string cheese, we've created a snack that delivers exactly what consumers are looking for-great taste, quality ingredients, and the fun snacking experience our brand is known for."

CheddarellaTM String Cheese will be available in retailers and convenience stores across the nation, including Albertson's, Whole Foods Market, Food Lion, Hy-Vee and more starting this summer.

About Frigo® Cheese Heads®

The Frigo® Cheese Heads® brand features a variety of delicious, fun on-the-go snacks and encourages creative snacking and self-expression. Chomp, peel, twist, rip, nibble or tie into a braid-the only wrong way to eat Frigo® Cheese Heads® cheese is to not eat them at all. With everyday snacking options like regular or light string cheese as well as cheese and meat combo packs, Frigo® Cheese Heads® cheeses are a good source of calcium and protein in a convenient individually wrapped, tasty snack. Learn more at FrigoCheeseHeads .

About Saputo USA

Saputo USA is part of Saputo Inc., one of the top 10 dairy processors in the world. Through the Dairy Division (USA), Saputo produces, markets and distributes a vast assortment of cheeses. Furthermore, the company converts, markets and sells a broad range of specialty cheeses and holds an important portfolio of import licenses for specialty cheeses manufactured abroad. Saputo USA also produces a variety of dairy and non-dairy extended shelf-life products. Additionally, Saputo produces, markets and distributes dairy ingredients in the USA and on the international market. Products are sold under a variety of the company's brand names as well as under customer brand names.

Saputo USA is among the top mozzarella, string cheese and domestic blue and goat cheese producers and is one of the largest producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products in this region.

Saputo USA is the trading name of Saputo Cheese USA Inc.

Media Contact:

Clara Kohrs

[email protected]

1 Source: Circana, L52 weeks ending 6/22/2025; Total US MULO+, string and snacking cheese

A&U Study, 5.10.24

2 Circana - Total US MULO+ Ending 2.23.2025; A&U Study May 2024

3 Circana -- Panel Data, Snack Cheese Buyers Ending 2.23.2025; Saputo Specialty Cheddar Report 2022

SOURCE Saputo USA