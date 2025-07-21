403
Sharpeagle Launches RODS-L: Advanced Radar Object Detection System
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dubai, UAE – SharpEagle Technology, a leading innovator in industrial safety solutions, proudly announces the launch of its Radar Object Detection System (RODS-L), an advanced programmable radar sensor engineered to significantly improve safety and operational efficiency across industrial and automotive applications.
Superior Detection for Safer Operations
The RODS-L integrates a high-precision 24GHz FMCW (Frequency-Modulated Continuous Wave) radar, delivering reliable object detection even in challenging environments. With its configurable 3-zone detection capability, the system provides customizable monitoring to suit various operational needs, ensuring optimal safety for personnel and equipment.
Built to Withstand Demanding Conditions
Designed for durability, the RODS-L features a rugged, waterproof (IP67-rated) enclosure, making it ideal for harsh industrial settings, including construction sites, warehouses, and logistics yards. Its robust construction ensures consistent performance in dusty, rainy, and extreme temperature conditions.
Real-Time Alerts for Immediate Response
To prevent accidents, the system generates instant visual and audible alerts, alerting operators to nearby obstacles or personnel in blind spots. This proactive warning system enhances situational awareness, reducing the risk of collisions in busy workspaces.
Key Features & Benefits:
1) 24GHz FMCW Radar – High-accuracy detection with minimal interference
2) Programmable 3-Zone Detection – Adjustable range (short, medium, long) for flexible deployment
3) Visual & Audible Alarms – Clear warnings for operators to take immediate action
4) IP67 Waterproof & Dustproof – Reliable performance in tough environments
5) Compact & Easy to Install – Seamless integration into existing vehicles and machinery
Ideal Applications:
1) Forklifts & Material Handling Equipment – Prevents collisions in warehouses
2) Trucks & Heavy Vehicles – Enhances safety in loading docks and construction sites
3) Industrial Machinery – Protects workers in high-risk zones
4) Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) – Ensures safe navigation in dynamic environments
Expert Insight
The RODS-L represents a major leap in industrial safety technology. By combining advanced radar detection with rugged reliability, we're empowering businesses to minimize accidents and maximize productivity. This system is a must-have for any operation where visibility and safety are critical.
Availability & Inquiries
The RODS-L is now available for order. For detailed specifications, pricing, or customization options, visit or contact SharpEagle's sales team at ....
About SharpEagle Technology
SharpEagle Technology is a trusted provider of industrial safety solutions, offering comprehensive forklift safety systems and vehicle protection technologies. Our product portfolio includes a Radar Object Detection System - Long Range, camera monitoring solutions, and collision avoidance technologies specifically designed for material handling equipment and industrial vehicles. With a focus on practical innovation, we help businesses reduce workplace accidents and improve operational safety.
