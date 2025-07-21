Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
GE Vernova Reportedly Taps French AI Firm Alteia SAS To Modernize Grid Checks

GE Vernova Reportedly Taps French AI Firm Alteia SAS To Modernize Grid Checks


2025-07-21 09:00:50
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

GE Vernova (GEV) is reportedly acquiring French software firm Alteia SAS to integrate artificial intelligence into grid inspection and damage assessment.

GE Vernova's stock rose as much as 1.6% in pre-market trade on Monday.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the deal is expected to close on August 1. It will provide the maker of power generation equipment with access to Alteia's AI-based software, which analyzes visual data, such as photographs, to detect potential grid damage, identify areas where vegetation needs to be cleared, and assess post-disaster infrastructure. 

The transaction terms were not disclosed.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.

Read also: CoreWeave Plans $1.5 Billion Private Notes Offering

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

MENAFN21072025007385015968ID1109826692

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search