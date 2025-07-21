403
Safeguarding the Internet for a sustainable future: Group-IB launches its inaugural sustainability report
[Dubai; 21 July 2025] Group-IB, a leading creator of cybersecurity technologies to investigate, prevent, and fight digital crime, today released its inaugural Sustainability Report. The report highlights Group-IB’s commitment to upholding the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) through its contributions through cyberdefence and law enforcement contributions, the development and empowerment of cybersecurity talent, and its commitment to corporate governance and integrity.
Environmental sustainability through cyberdefence
In 2024, Group-IB contributed to international and local law enforcement operations in dismantling approximately 207,442 compromised computers, removing them from cybercriminal control. These takedowns also led to the arrest of 1,221 cybercriminals, shielding 65 million potential victims from fraud, and the prevention of more than US$2.7 billion in fraud losses. In doing so, Group-IB’s contributions to law enforcement operations prevented almost 22.4M kWh of needless electricity consumption—an avoidance of roughly 10k tCO₂e, or the equivalent of the carbon captured by 48,000 tree seedlings grown for ten years.
In addition, Group-IB’s office in The Netherlands now runs on 100% renewable electricity via a partnership with Greenchoice.
Social development through employee empowerment
Group-IB’s people-first culture is powered by a 444-strong global team drawn from more than 30 countries. In 2024, Group-IB welcomed 183 new hires, increasing its talent pool by 41 percent globally. Every employee benefits from gender-equal market-leading pay, comprehensive health insurance, and universal parental-leave eligibility. All employees also receive a minimum 32 hours of annual training, 100 percent performance reviews, and mandatory anti-corruption and human-rights instruction.
Group-IB believes that social development and digital resilience go hand in hand. By investing in people, we help to build inclusive, future-ready societies equipped to thrive in a connected world. To this end, Group-IB is committed to cultivating the next generation of cybersecurity defenders, through a robust internship program and six university partnerships that trained 1,291 aspiring professionals last year. Meanwhile, every employee has completed specialized human-rights coursework. Together, these initiatives build a diverse, highly skilled workforce that protects customers today and strengthens the global cybersecurity talent pipeline for tomorrow.
Commitment to governance and integrity
Group-IB’s board of directors maintains direct oversight of ESG strategy, and during the reporting period the company recorded zero incidents of corruption, regulatory non-compliance or customer-data breaches, achieving 100% adherence to its Code of Conduct. Group-IB also retained certification to ISO / IEC 27001 and ISO 9001 quality and information-security standards, underpinned by regular internal and external audits and a continuous-improvement framework.
“For more than two decades, Group-IB has been on the front lines of the fight against cybercrime, contributing to the dismantling of the world’s most sophisticated cybercriminal networks while protecting critical digital infrastructure and safeguarding the digital lives of millions of citizens,” said Dmitry Volkov, CEO of Group-IB. “Our inaugural Sustainability Report extends that same pioneering mindset to Environmental, Social and Governance. We are committed to align with the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals, making conscious efforts to the reduction of our carbon footprint, fostering ethical innovation, and building a diverse, inclusive workforce. We also invest in capacity building for law enforcement agencies and national institutions, helping countries strengthen their defenses against evolving cyber threats. This report represents our continued commitment to keep shaping a safer, greener and more equitable digital future for all.”
“Cybersecurity must safeguard more than data—it must safeguard our shared future,” said Anastasiia Komissarova, Deputy CEO of Group-IB. “Our inaugural Sustainability Report lays out clear, measurable ESG targets so that customers, partners and regulators can see exactly how we pair world-class threat-hunting with real-world impact. We are refining our product architecture to cut energy use, powering offices with renewables, deploying AI only under strict ethical and privacy controls, and shaping a workplace where diverse talent can excel. By making our progress public, we aim to prove that innovation, security and sustainability can advance together, and to raise the bar for the entire cybersecurity industry.”
The Group-IB Sustainability Report 2025 is now available here.
ABOUT GROUP-IB
Established in 2003, Group-IB is a leading creator of cybersecurity technologies to investigate, prevent, and fight digital crime globally. Headquartered in Singapore, and with Digital Crime Resistance Centers in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Central Asia, and the Asia-Pacific, Group-IB analyses and neutralizes regional and country-specific cyber threats via its Unified Risk Platform, offering unparalleled defense through its industry-leading Threat Intelligence, Fraud Protection, Digital Risk Protection, Managed Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Business Email Protection, and External Attack Surface Management solutions, catering to government, retail, healthcare, gaming, financial sectors, and beyond. Group-IB collaborates with international law enforcement agencies like INTERPOL, EUROPOL, and AFRIPOL to fortify cybersecurity worldwide, and has been awarded by advisory agencies including Aite-Novarica, Gartner, Forrester, Frost & Sullivan, and KuppingerCole.
