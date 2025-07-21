Cannabis Cosmetics Market Report 2025-2029 Rising Demand For Natural And Organic Products Fuels Growth, Driven By Sustainability, Wellness Trends, And Innovation

Dublin, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabis Cosmetics Market Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Cannabis Cosmetics Market report delivers an in-depth analysis of the market's key characteristics, including size, growth potential, and segmentation. It provides a detailed breakdown of the market across major regions and leading countries, highlighting historical data and future growth projections. The report also examines the competitive landscape, market share insights, emerging trends, and strategic developments shaping the market.



The cannabis cosmetics market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $5.48 billion in 2024 to $7.29 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.8%. The growth observed in the historical period can be attributed to several factors, including the rising acceptance of cannabis in beauty products, a boost in e-commerce sales, the expanding legalization and regulatory approvals, the growing popularity of hemp, and advancements in product formulation effectiveness.

The cannabis cosmetics market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $22.43 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.5%. The growth anticipated during the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing consumer demand for natural products, the growing popularity of eco-friendly options, a rising interest in wellness products, a stronger focus on skin wellness, and a growing preference for holistic beauty treatments. Key trends expected in the forecast period include the integration of sustainable practices, technological advancements, innovation in product formats, improvements in extraction methods, and the exploration of lesser-known cannabinoids.

The growing interest in natural and organic products is expected to drive the expansion of the cannabis cosmetics market in the future. Natural and organic products are those made from ingredients derived from nature without synthetic chemicals, pesticides, or GMOs, promoting both health and sustainability. This shift is fueled by increasing consumer awareness of the health benefits, environmental sustainability, and the desire for products that are free from harmful chemicals and additives.

This trend is particularly evident in the beauty, skincare, and food industries, where eco-conscious and clean-label options are gaining popularity. Cannabis cosmetics enhance the appeal of organic products by offering plant-based ingredients that align with consumers' growing preference for chemical-free, eco-friendly alternatives in their beauty and skincare routines. For example, the British Beauty Council, a UK-based nonprofit organization, reported in March 2022 that 56,000 organic ingredients and products received COSMOS certification, marking a 22% increase from the previous year. As a result, the growing interest in natural and organic products is fueling the growth of the cannabis cosmetics market.

Major players in the cannabis cosmetics market are focusing on creating innovative products, such as CBD topical body care items, to meet the rising demand for natural skincare solutions. These CBD topicals are formulated with cannabidiol (CBD) and designed for direct application to the skin, offering potential benefits such as reducing inflammation, easing pain, and improving skin health. In June 2024, NOW Health Group Inc., a US-based manufacturer and distributor of natural health products, launched a range of health and wellness items, including CBD Joint and Muscle Cream, CBD Balm, and CBD Massage Oil. These products are made with broad-spectrum hemp extract and provide anti-inflammatory and soothing effects without the psychoactive effects of THC. They are intended to help alleviate pain, hydrate the skin, and promote relaxation, targeting wellness-conscious consumers with benefits for muscle relief, skin hydration, and stress reduction.

In April 2024, SynBiotic SE, a pharmaceutical company based in Germany, acquired Ilesol Pharmaceuticals Inc. for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition allows SynBiotic to broaden its portfolio in the growing cannabis-based therapeutics market, leveraging Ilesol Pharmaceuticals' expertise in cannabinoid research and advanced drug delivery technologies. The goal is to develop new and effective solutions for both medical and wellness applications. Ilesol Pharmaceuticals, a US-based company, specializes in the development of cutting-edge pharmaceutical products and medical solutions.

Major players in the cannabis cosmetics market are The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Kush Queen LLC, Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics, Vertly Botanicals Inc., Milk Makeup Inc., RainShadow Labs LLC, Josie Maran Cosmetics Inc., Leef Organics Inc., Herb Essntls Inc., Kana Skincare LLC, Joy Organics LLC, Elixinol Global Limited, CBD for Life LLC, Mary's Nutritionals Inc., Cannuka LLC, High Beauty Inc., MGC Derma Ltd., Lord Jones LLC, SWOPA, The CBD Skincare Company.

North America was the largest region in the cannabis cosmetics market in 2024. The regions covered in cannabis cosmetics report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the cannabis cosmetics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Cannabis cosmetics are beauty and skincare products that include cannabis-based ingredients such as CBD (cannabidiol) or hemp oil, which are recognized for their potential therapeutic properties. These products are designed for various purposes, such as hydrating the skin, soothing inflammation, reducing signs of aging, and enhancing overall skin health.

The main categories of cannabis cosmetics include skincare, haircare, makeup, fragrances, and other related products. Skincare refers to the methods and products used to maintain the health, appearance, and condition of the skin, with key ingredients such as cannabidiol, tetrahydrocannabinol, hemp seed oil, and others. These products are sold through different distribution channels such as online stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialty stores, and more. They are used for personal care, medical purposes, and various other applications.

