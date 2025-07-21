403
Hakan Fidan Dials Syrian Counterpart
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held separate phone conversations on Sunday with Syrian counterpart Asaad Al-Shaibani and Tom Barrack, the US special envoy for Syria.
These discussions centered around recent developments in Syria, particularly in the southern region, as stated by Turkish diplomatic sources.
During the calls, Fidan exchanged views with both Shaibani and Barrack – who also serves as the US ambassador to Türkiye – about last week’s high-level discussions in Amman, Jordan.
These meetings focused on the evolving situation in southern Syria, where tensions have escalated in recent days.
On July 13, violent confrontations erupted in Suwayda, a city in southern Syria, involving Bedouin Arab tribes and armed Druze factions.
The conflict quickly intensified, prompting Israeli air raids that targeted Syrian military sites and infrastructure in the capital, Damascus. Israel claimed these operations were aimed at “protecting Druze communities.”
Nevertheless, the majority of Druze leaders within Syria have firmly denounced any form of outside intervention, reiterating their dedication to maintaining the territorial integrity of the Syrian nation.
Since the ousting of Bashar al-Assad's regime in December, Israel has significantly expanded its aerial attacks across Syria.
The Israeli government also declared the dissolution of the buffer zone between the two nations, effectively nullifying the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.
Assad, who governed Syria for nearly a quarter-century, sought refuge in Russia last December.
His departure marked the collapse of the Baath Party’s longstanding grip on power, which had endured since 1963.
