J & K, Ladakh Record Decline In Govt School Enrolments In 2023-24: Centre
Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan informed the Lok Sabha that enrolment in Jammu and Kashmir government schools dropped from 14,54,668 in 2022-23 to 14,21,643 in 2023-24.“Similarly, Ladakh recorded a decline from 28,667 students in 2022-23 to 26,275 in 2023-24”.
He said the decline in enrolment in some states and UTs, including J&K and Ladakh, may reflect a statistical shift, as Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) moved from aggregated data to individual student-level data collection from 2022-23 onward.
To address enrolment issues, he listed several interventions under the Samagra Shiksha scheme, including residential schools, free textbooks and uniforms, transport facilities, special hostels, and mid-day meals under the PM POSHAN scheme.
He said financial assistance continues to be provided to states and UTs to implement these interventions and encourage school participation. (KNO)
