China Reaffirms Diplomacy as Sole Solution to Iran Nuclear Issue

2025-07-21 04:39:42
(MENAFN) China on Monday reaffirmed that diplomacy remains the sole viable solution to the Iranian nuclear crisis, as Iran and European powers prepare to restart negotiations in Istanbul.

At a Beijing press briefing, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun emphasized the stakes involved, stating, “Iranian nuclear issue is concerned with peace and security in Middle East and is also concerned with the international non-proliferation regime.”

Guo underscored Beijing’s consistent stance: “We always believe diplomatic approach should be used to resolve the Iranian nuclear issue and this is the only right way.”

This declaration coincides with the upcoming talks between Tehran and the E3 nations—France, Germany, and the UK—scheduled for this Friday in Istanbul, signaling renewed efforts to break the stalemate.

“We call on all parties to walk in the same direction and contribute to political settlement track of the Iranian nuclear issue,” Guo added, urging unified cooperation.

Last Thursday, the UK, France, Germany, and EU foreign ministers met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, stressing the critical need to revive diplomacy. They warned that failing progress could lead to reinstating UN sanctions through the so-called “snapback” mechanism.

Meanwhile, unofficial dialogue between Tehran and Washington, facilitated by Oman, was disrupted following Israel’s unexpected strike on Iran on June 13. This attack, which sparked a 12-day conflict, occurred just two days before the planned sixth round of talks in Muscat, Oman’s capital.

