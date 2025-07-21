MCU Reset: Marvel's X-Men Will Feature New Cast, Says Kevin Feige

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is entering a bold new era and it begins with the long-awaited arrival of the X-Men. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has officially confirmed that the team of mutants will be reintroduced with an all-new cast in a new X-Men film, following the events of 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars.

Recently, Feige revealed that director Jake Schreier (Thunderbolts) is set to helm the upcoming X-Men film, which will feature entirely new actors taking on the roles of iconic characters like Professor X, Magneto, Cyclops, and Storm. This move signals a major evolution in the MCU's future, as the franchise begins what Feige calls a“reset”, not a full reboot, of its interconnected universe.

Feige described Secret Wars as the MCU's next major turning point.

“Endgame was about endings. Secret Wars is about beginnings,” Feige said, pointing to the original Secret Wars comic storyline from 2015 as inspiration. That comic arc famously blended multiple Marvel timelines into one, resulting in both familiar and fresh versions of classic heroes and villains.

This storytelling device is being used in the films not just to close the book on the post-Endgame saga, but also to introduce a new generation of Marvel icons, including the mutants.

Before the reset takes place, audiences will see many familiar X-Men faces in Avengers: Doomsday (2026). Returning cast members from the Fox-era X-Men films include Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), James Marsden (Cyclops), and Kelsey Grammer (Beast).

Grammer and Stewart have already reprised their roles in recent MCU appearances, with Grammer showing up in The Marvels (2023) and Stewart playing a multiversal version of Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

But moving forward, these roles will be handed off to new actors, aligning with the MCU's shift into a new, unified timeline post-Secret Wars. The recast will also include new interpretations of other characters yet to make their live-action debut.

Feige said the heart of the X-Men story will remain core to this reimagining.“They have been a place to tell stories about young people who feel different and others who feel like they don't belong,” he said.“That's the universal story of mutants, and that is where we're going.”

Perhaps the most eyebrow-raising revelation came when Feige acknowledged that other legacy Marvel roles, including the likes of Tony Stark and Steve Rogers, will eventually be recast too.

He cited the enduring nature of cinematic franchises like James Bond and Superman as proof that iconic characters can and should evolve with time.“David (Corenswet), the new Superman - he was awesome,” Feige noted.“That will always be the case.”

While fans still associate Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans with their MCU-defining performances, Feige admitted that change is inevitable.“I think it's hard for anybody to do that when an actor has done such a great role,” he said.“How are they going to ever replace Sean Connery (as James Bond), right?”

Marvel's upcoming film is The Fantastic Four: First Steps, releasing July 24 in the UAE.