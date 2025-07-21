Huasun Energy Celebrates 5 Years At The Forefront Of Heterojunction Solar Innovation And Industrialization
XUANCHENG, China, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huasun Energy marks its fifth anniversary, celebrating a remarkable rise from ambitious startup to the world's leading manufacturer of ultra-high-efficiency heterojunction (HJT) solar products. In just five years, the company has established five manufacturing facilities across Xuancheng, Hefei, Wuxi, Dali, and Yinchuan across China, reaching 20 GW of production capacity with a fully integrated supply chain from ingots to modules. To date, Huasun has delivered over 13 GW of HJT products to more than 80 countries and regions worldwide.Continue Reading
Huasun Energy marks its fifth anniversary in July 2025 as the world's leading manufacturer of heterojunction solar products.
Founded in 2020 amid a saturated PERC market, Huasun set its sights on HJT technology for its technical advantages and untapped potential. "I believed from the start that HJT would lead the next era of solar," said Jimmy Xu, Chairman of Huasun. "It offers the high efficiency, low degradation, and application flexibility that the world needs for sustainable energy."
To meet growing demand across diverse environments, Huasun has introduced several product lines, including the Himalaya, Everest, and Kunlun series. Among these, the Himalaya G12-132 module stands out with a record-breaking 768.9 W in champion power and up to 730 W in deliverable output with corresponding 23.5% module efficiency. The G12-132 modules have been successfully deployed in utility-scale solar projects operating under extreme conditions such as marine and desert environments. With advanced encapsulation technology incorporating EVA, light conversion film, butyl adhesive, and a glass-glass design, they offer exceptional performance, durability, and long-term reliability.
The new Kunlun series, featuring near-100% bifaciality, is designed for vertical photovoltaic (PV) applications such as farmland, transportation corridors, and building facades. In Europe, Huasun has partnered with leading companies like Next2Sun AG on nearly 100 MW of vertical PV projects across sectors including Agri-PV and solar fencing. These projects are praised for reducing snow and dust buildup, capturing reflected light, and minimizing land disruption.
In its fifth year, Huasun has established a 100 MW pilot line for HJT-perovskite tandem cells, aiming to launch a next-generation module with over 800 W power and 25.75% efficiency by late 2026. With a foundation built on science, speed, and sustainability, Huasun remains at the forefront of solar innovation-delivering accessible, high-performance solutions to power a cleaner world.
