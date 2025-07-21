403
Boeing takes emergency landing after engine catches fire throughout takeoff
(MENAFN) A Delta Air Lines Boeing 767-400 headed to Atlanta had to return for an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport after its left engine caught fire shortly after takeoff on Friday. Dramatic videos captured from the ground show flames erupting from the engine as the plane climbed.
Flight tracking data revealed the aircraft circled over Downey and Paramount to perform safety checks before landing. Fortunately, no passengers or crew were injured, and the fire was quickly extinguished after touchdown. The Federal Aviation Administration has opened an investigation into the incident.
A Delta spokesperson confirmed the flight, numbered 446, returned due to an engine issue. This event adds to ongoing concerns over air safety in the US and further scrutiny of Boeing, following recent high-profile accidents. Notably, last month an Air India Boeing 787-8 crashed shortly after takeoff in Ahmedabad, killing 260 people. Additionally, Boeing’s 737 MAX was globally grounded from 2019 to 2020 after two fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia claimed 346 lives.
