Central Bank Of Azerbaijan To Announce Next Interest Rate Decision On July 23

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will release its next decision regarding the parameters of the interest rate corridor on July 23, 2025, Azernews reports, citing an official statement.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%