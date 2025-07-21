403
Fire on Passenger Ferry in Indonesia Claims Lives
(MENAFN) At least three individuals lost their lives, and approximately 150 others were rescued when a passenger ferry caught fire off the coast of Indonesia’s North Sulawesi province on Sunday, as reported by officials and local media.
Efforts to locate and save survivors are ongoing, with various boats, rigid inflatable vessels, and other crafts being deployed to the scene, according to Veri Ariyanto, a senior official from the provincial search and rescue team, who spoke to reporters.
The fire ignited aboard a ferry named Barcelona, which was carrying 280 passengers, near Talisei Island, roughly 60 kilometers (37.3 miles) from Manado, the capital of North Sulawesi, as reported by a local English-language newspaper.
Several individuals were rescued and transported to the nearby Ganga Island.
This incident marks the third such maritime disaster within the month, following the tragic sinking of another passenger ferry in the Bali Strait, which resulted in the deaths or disappearance of about 35 people.
