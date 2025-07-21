Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Earthquake Strikes Off Russia’s Kamchatka

2025-07-21 02:34:55
(MENAFN) On Sunday, a significant earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck the waters off the eastern coast of Russia’s far eastern Kamchatka region.

The event occurred in the Pacific Ocean, with the tremor's depth recorded at 5 kilometers (3.1 miles), according to the regional branch of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences, which shared the information via Telegram.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located 161 kilometers (100 miles) from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the administrative center of the Kamchatka region.

The earthquake followed a series of earlier tremors, with magnitudes of 5.5 and 6.7, respectively. Shortly after, two additional quakes measuring 6.7 and 6.3 struck the region.

"After the strong earthquakes, 26 aftershocks occurred, the strength of the tremors is declining," a representative from the Unified Geophysical Service's branch informed a Russian state news agency.

Following the series of quakes, a tsunami warning was issued for multiple districts in the area by the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry.

However, the ministry later confirmed that the tsunami threat had passed, referring to updates from the regional tsunami monitoring and warning center.

"There are no casualties or injuries ... No evacuation of the population was required," the ministry stated.

Initially, the ministry had warned that tsunami waves of up to 60 centimeters (23.6 inches) could impact the region, including Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, and advised residents of coastal areas to relocate inland or to higher ground.

