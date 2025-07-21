Mlops Market Growing With 39.3% CAGR Reach USD 37.4 Billion By 2032 Globally

Rising global digital penetration and growing MLOps adoption to boost efficiency are key drivers of future market growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report, the MLOps market generated $1.4 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $37.4 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 39.3% from 2023 to 2032.AI and ML practices are no longer the luxury of research institutes or technology giants, they are becoming an integral part of any modern business application. According to analysts, most organizations fail to successfully deliver AI-based applications and are stuck in the process of turning data-science models, which were tested on sample or historical data, into interactive applications which work with real-world and large-scale data.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 278 Pages) at:A new engineering practice called MLOps has emerged to address the challenges. As the name indicates, it combines AI/ML practices with DevOps practices, and its goal is to create continuous development and delivery (CI/CD) of data and ML intensive applications. For instance, the year 2023 will also experience an expansion of AI and MLOps across various organizations, decreased time to market for AI projects, and for organizations using online feature stores to enable real-time use cases to be implemented.The surge in digital and internet penetration around the world is positively impacting the growth of the market. In addition, increase in adoption of MLOps technology across enterprises to enhance operation & productivity strengthens the growth of the market for future. Furthermore, an increase in investments in the healthcare sector is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period. However, inaccessible data & data security, rigid business models, and lack of engineering skills hamper the growth of the market.Based on component, the platform segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for two-thirds of the MLOps market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The adoption of MLOps platform provides numerous benefits to the industry such as, streamline the business process, and reduces the time and costs, further fuel the growth of the market. However, the service segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 41.5% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The MLOps service enhances software implementation, maximizes the value of existing installation by optimizing it, and minimize the deployment cost & risks, and others.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at:Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for three-fifths of the MLOps market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to the numerous advantages offered by the on-premise deployment such as a high level of data security and safety. Industries prefer on-premise model owing to high data security and less data breach as compared to cloud based deployment models, which further drive the demand for on-premise deployment model within the sectors. However, the cloud segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 42.2% from 2023 to 2032. Rise in the adoption of cloud based MLOps due to low cost and easier maintenance drives the growth of the market.Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing more than two-thirds of the MLOps market revenue. The surge in adoption of MLOps in large businesses open numerous opportunities for market growth. However, the small and medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 41.9% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Factors such as surge in digitalization and increase government initiatives through various digital SME campaigns throughout the world fuel the growth of the market.Based on end user, the IT and telecom segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the MLOps market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The IT and Telecom industry are implementing MLOps, to make the best decisions for continuing to be successful in the marketplace. These factors will notably contribute towards the growth for MLOps in this industry. However, the government segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 41.9% from 2023 to 2032. The adoption of MLOps helps healthcare companies to address the issues such as securities, regulations, financial factors, and standards which are in the path of the digital transformation process.For Purchase Enquiry:Based on region, the North America segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the MLOps market revenue. The increasing investment in advanced technologies such as cloud-based services, AI, ML, and IoT to improve banking and finance businesses and the customer experience are anticipated to propel the growth of the MLOps market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 44.5% from 2023 to 2032, and is likely to enhance the market growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in penetration of digitalization and higher adoption of advanced technology are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market in this region.Leading Market Players: -Akira AIAmazon Web Services, Inc.Cloudera, Inc.DataRobot, Inc.Google LLCIBM CorporationDatabricks, Inc.GAVS TechnologiesMicrosoft CorporationAlteryxThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the MLOps market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.If you have any special requirements, Request customization:Other Trending Report:1. Machine Learning as a Service Market Size2. Global Deep Learning MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm the utmost data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: + 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285...

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ 1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.