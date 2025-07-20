403
Cocaine in Banana Deliveries Found in Danish Supermarkets
(MENAFN) A considerable quantity of cocaine was uncovered within banana consignments at several supermarket locations throughout Denmark, as reported on Friday by a national public broadcaster.
The report indicates that personnel at a dozen Coop retail outlets made the startling discovery earlier in the week, finding the illicit substance tucked among clusters of bananas.
The National Unit for Special Crimes (NSK) in Denmark has initiated a formal inquiry to ascertain how the narcotics infiltrated standard grocery shipments.
Police Inspector Henrik Andersen emphasized that the investigation is being taken "extremely seriously," although no additional information has been made public.
Henrik Vigh, a criminologist and academic at Copenhagen University, explained to the broadcaster that smuggling cocaine using bananas is increasingly common.
Since fruit is highly perishable, banana shipments typically receive expedited processing at customs checkpoints, making them an appealing method for smugglers seeking to avoid detection.
The broadcaster’s report also highlighted that parallel occurrences have recently been documented in both Germany and Norway.
In Germany, authorities intercepted 95 kilograms (209 pounds) of cocaine in bananas last year, and in Norway, 134 kilograms were confiscated in December 2023.
As the probe continues, law enforcement detained a 37-year-old employee of Coop on Thursday, after one kilogram of cocaine was located inside his vehicle.
However, officials have yet to verify whether this individual’s case is directly tied to the broader supermarket drug finds.
